Katia Schuler and company have Century lacrosse on the rise

Century girls lacrosse coach Tyler Johnson will be the first to say he feels very fortunate to have someone like Katia Schuler in the program.

“She manages everything — I don’t want to get too off track but I think she’s just awesome,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I’ve been pretty happy to have her.”

Not only is the senior attacker great on the field, using her quickness and agility to help fuel a potent Panthers’ offensive attack with 14 goals and three assists last season, but off of it as well. She’s a two-time captain — first in the Johnson era — and helps with youth practices after she gets done with her own practice.

It’s part of a responsibility she feels.

“I want to keep lacrosse exciting for them,” Schuler, who will play next season at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, said, "and make sure that they feel like we noticed them and make them excited to play through high school. And ... just the next generation of players just bringing them up and getting them ready, try and advertise, represent ourselves well, so that people are willing to play and excited to play, spread the word and be like, ‘Oh, this is fun’.”

Century’s Katia Schuler (2) tries to grab a loose ball during a Big Nine Conference game against Mayo on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

Schuler first understood how fun it was when she tried the sport in the fifth grade after a recommendation from good friend Alison Austin, who hails from a lacrosse family with her father playing through college and both siblings lacing up for Century. Both Schuler and Austin are now captains for a Century squad that is coming off its best season since 2014 with a 9-6 overall record. It was a season that, admittedly, caught the Panthers a bit by surprise, especially after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Coming off of COVID, a lot of our team was really brand new last year,” Schuler said. “It honestly shocked us.”

Yet, highlighted by victories against Owatonna, the Panthers finished better than .500 for the first time since 2014. The Huskies have won at least a share of the Big Nine Conference title in four of the past five seasons.

“That was a pretty big deal for our program because as far back as I know — this will be my sixth year as an assistant or head coach — but I've never been part of beating Owatonna, so that was a big program-lifter,” Johnson said. “We got them in the playoffs as well. So we got to the semifinals in the section, so yeah, it was a really good season for us. And that does add to the excitement. We talk about the youth coming up, our Century feeder programs are doing pretty good. I think it all rolls down.”

That momentum actually trickled into the summer where for the first time teams from Rochester Area Lacrosse (RAL) were invited to join a summer 7-on-7 league that has been traditionally reserved for teams around the Twin Cities metro area. Johnson reached out to Schuler to judge the interest and Schuler came back with enough players to form a couple of teams.

“She’s very involved in the game,” Johnson said.

The invite was important for a number of reasons, mostly to get the chance to compete against the teams from the Twin Cities — which have long been ahead of the rest of the state.

“It was our first year that Rochester was included,” Schuler said. “It's really fun to play a different style of game and play with the upper level girls in the cities and kind of get into that culture. That was super cool."

Even after last year, the Panthers still know they have steps to take — especially in a tough Section that features last year’s state runner-up, Lakeville South. Century lost to South 21-2 in the Section 1 semifinals a year ago.

“That's what we work towards everyday, just trying to beat the city teams,” Schuler said. “That's what we talk about all the time.”

It appears the Panthers are primed to take that next step.

No doubt the talent is there.

Including Schuler, Century returns all six of its All-Big Nine performers and its top four scorers. Schuler and Austin combined for 30 goals, but the two that continually stand out and even blow Schuler away are junior Sophie Langsdale and freshman Olivia Morrissey. They combined for 36 goals and 13 assists, with Langsdale finishing with a team-best 21 goals and seven assists.

“It’s so fun to play with them because they're so good and smart with the game,” Schuler said. “Watching their shots is so cool.”

Then factor in all-conference goalkeeper Abigail Connors, it’s easy to see why the Panthers are looking to build on last season with their sights set on a Big Nine title.

“Just coming off of having such a good season last year, just trying to be better and working towards it every day,” Schuler said. “It's a really big motivation for us.”