Kellen resigns as Lourdes girls basketball coach; Berg will fill in

Rochester Lourdes’ first-year head girls basketball coach Mark Kellen stepped down from that position this morning, effective immediately.

Kellen offered no comment about the reason for his resignation. Lourdes Activities Director Steve Strickland also declined to comment.

Taking Kellen's place for the remainder of this season will be Aaron Berg. Berg retired last spring after seven seasons as the Eagles’ head coach.

“My goal is just to help guide the girls through a successful rest of the season and continue moving forward in a positive direction,” Berg said.

Lourdes is 9-4 in the Hiawatha Valley League and 12-7 overall. It has five regular-season games remaining, its next one Tuesday at Waseca.

Lourdes has gone 2-5 in its last seven games, though three of those losses were to powers Minnehaha Academy, Goodhue and Lake City. Minnehaha is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, Goodhue No. 2.

Kellen had been Berg’s top assistant before moving to the head position this 2021-22 season.