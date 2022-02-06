SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Kellen resigns as Lourdes girls basketball coach; Berg will fill in

First-year Rochester Lourdes girls basketball coach Mark Kellen resigned today. Former Eagles head coach Aaron Berg is stepping in to take his place the rest of this season.

032321.S.RPB.GOODHUE_LOURDES_GBASKETS.569.jpg
Lourdes' basketball coach Mark Kellen cheers during a Section 1AA girls basketball game against Goodhue on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Kellen, Lourdes' first-year head coach, resigned today, effectively immediately.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
February 06, 2022 05:06 PM
Rochester Lourdes’ first-year head girls basketball coach Mark Kellen stepped down from that position this morning, effective immediately.

Kellen offered no comment about the reason for his resignation. Lourdes Activities Director Steve Strickland also declined to comment.

Taking Kellen's place for the remainder of this season will be Aaron Berg. Berg retired last spring after seven seasons as the Eagles’ head coach.

“My goal is just to help guide the girls through a successful rest of the season and continue moving forward in a positive direction,” Berg said.

Lourdes is 9-4 in the Hiawatha Valley League and 12-7 overall. It has five regular-season games remaining, its next one Tuesday at Waseca.

Lourdes has gone 2-5 in its last seven games, though three of those losses were to powers Minnehaha Academy, Goodhue and Lake City. Minnehaha is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, Goodhue No. 2.

Kellen had been Berg’s top assistant before moving to the head position this 2021-22 season.

