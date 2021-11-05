Kenyon-Wanamingo, Faribault B.A. will meet for Section 1A volleyball title

The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team is right where it wants to be.

The Knights, the third seed in Section 1A, reached the section title game with a thrilling five-set victory over No. 2 Mabel-Canton on Thursday at Mayo Civic Center. K-W rallied to post a 14-25, 27-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-10 victory.

K-W will now face No. 1 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the section title match at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center. The two teams are Gopher Conference rivals and B.A. defeated the Knights 3-1 during the regular season.

“B.A.’s a great team, we know that, however this is something we wanted to get to,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. “We wanted to go back and face them again."

Erlandson said the Knights made 37 errors in the first meet with B.A.

“If we just come out and play and decrease our errors, we’ll be alright,” she said.

Kenyon-Wanamingo kept its errors to a minimum during the later stages against Mabel-Canton. And despite trailing 2-1 in sets, the Knights' mantra is to play strong at the end of matches.

“Our biggest saying is ‘We start strong but we finish epic.’ And I would say we definitely finished epic,” Erlandson said.

A big key to the match came in the second set. Up 1-0, Mabel-Canton jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set before the Knights rallied to win 27-25. M-C bounced back played a strong third set and nearly overcame a 19-10 deficit in the fourth set.

“I was proud of our girls and I thought the third set was one of our best sets of the season,” Mabel-Canton coach Lonnie Morken said.

The Knights had strong starts in both the fourth and fifth sets

“I think our blocking started to get a little bit better,” Erlandson said. She said the team didn’t block as well as it usually does in the first three sets.

“I think our energy level picked up, too, and I think our movement started to go (up) and that helped us out,” Erlandson said.

Erlandson noted the Knights have a lot of strong hitters and do a good job of communicating.

After holding on to win the fourth set, K-W then scored the final three points of the fifth set to pull out the victory.

“The fourth set we made that big comeback and I was hoping we’d be able to ride that momentum into the fifth set,” Morken said. “We just couldn’t quite do it.”

“That’s our time to shine,” K-W junior Leah Berg said. “We’ve gone to five (sets) like two or three times this season. We won both the fifth sets. We were just kind of prepared to go in and dominate and just win.”

Berg had kills to close out both the fourth and fifth sets for the Knights. She finished with 15 kills.

“It’s really nice that my team can depend on me to get a kill,” Berg said. “And not being able to crumble under that pressure is something I’ve been able to figure out how to do.”

Tessa Erlandson led K-W with 19 kills while Josi Quam had 34 set assists.

The victory moves the Knights to 19-4.

“This environment is kind of crazy, but we’re good at keeping each other calm and just doing the easy stuff to get through it,” Berg said.

Kinley Soiney had 21 kills for M-C and Saijal Slafter collected 15. Sahara Morken dished out 58 set assists.

“Kenyon just didn’t make as many errors as they did early on in that match,” coach Morken said. “And as the match wore on, their offensive firepower kind of wore us down. We knew they had that ability, they’re really big and we have a tendency to struggle with bigger teams because of our lack of size.”

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Mabel-Canton 2

Kenyon-Wanamingo#14#27#15#25#15

Mabel-Canton#25#25#25#23#11

No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo: Rachel Ryan 7 assists, 28 digs; Tessa Erlandson 19 kills, 22 digs, 1 block; Stella Rechtzigel 7 kills, 3 aces; Julia Dahl 3 kills, 20 digs; Norah Rechtzigel 6 kills, 3 blocks; Josi Quam 6 kills, 34 assists, 13 digs, 2 aces; Leah Berg 15 kills, 2 digs; Carmen Nerison 3 kills, 17 assists, 12 digs.

No. 2 Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 58 assists; MaKenzie Kelly 29 digs; Sophie Morken 8 kills, 26 digs; Saijal Slafter 15 kills; Molly Lee 7 kills, 19 digs; Kinley Soiney 21 kills; Emily Carolan 7 kills, 8 digs.

Faribault B.A. 3, Spring Grove 0

Top-seeded Faribault Bethlehem Academy proved to be too much for No. 4 Spring Grove as the Cardinals posted a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 sweep in the Section 1A semifinals on Thursday.

“They just kind of served us out of the gym,” Spring Grove coach Kelsey Morken said. “They are very aggressive servers and they have great placement with their attacking.”

The Cardinals had 10 ace serves in the match and also used a strong game at the net.

"We came out strong tonight and maintained our intensity throughout the match," B.A. coach Christine Bothun said. "We had a very strong serving game and defended our court well."

Lindsay Hanson paced the Cardinals with 17 kills in just three sets and Kate Trump added 10.

“I think they could go to about anyone they wanted to and they would be able to find a little bit of success,” Morken said of B.A.’s attackers.

“Definitely the energy helped tonight,” Hanson said. “Sometimes we struggle with that and it stayed constant tonight, which really helped us.”

After a close first set, B.A. took over early in the second set. After trailing 4-2, the Cardinals went on a 13-0 scoring run to take control. Ellie Cohen served 12 of the points for B.A.

“We just weren’t in system enough to be able to combat their quickness on their offense,” Morken said.

Spring Grove finishes the season 20-10.

“You always feel bad for your seniors, because this is it for them,” Morken said. “But we return a good chunk of our players that are starting for us. It’s definitely a learning experience and it teaches us a few things to continue to get better at if we want to play at this level.”

B.A. needs a second win over Kenyon-Wanamingo this season during the section title match on Saturday to earn a state trip.

“We know Kenyon, so we know what their tendencies are,” Hanson said.

Faribault B.A. 3, Spring Grove 0

Spring Grove#21#15#19

Faribault BA#25#25#25

No. 4 Spring Grove: Lydia Solum 4 kills; Katelyn Kraus 2 digs; Brielle Neeley 2 kills; Rachel Normann 1 kill, 14 assists, 12 digs; Kenadee Gerard 5 kills, 5 digs; Addyson McHugh 3 kills, 8 digs; Julia Halverson 15 digs; McKenzie Fisch 3 digs; Maggie Lile 3 kills, 22 digs.

No. 1 Faribault BA: Lindsay Hanson 17 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Kate Trump 10 kills, 22 digs; Reagan Kangas 38 assists; Jaden Lang 5 kills; Josie Rose 3 kills; Ellie Cohen 4 kills, 19 digs, 2 aces; Mia Potter 28 digs, 2 aces.