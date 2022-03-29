King misses out on Mr. Basketball, but will play in All-Star series

Caledonia's Eli King was not named Mr. Basketball in Minnesota, but he will get to play in the state's upcoming All-Star series.

Thomas Menk of Lewiston-Altura was also selected to play in the All-Star series.

Braeden Carrington from Park Center was named Mr. Basketball on Tuesday. The award goes to the top senior boys basketball player in the state. The 6-foot-3 senior guard averaged 17.8 points per game and he helped Park Center win the Class AA state championship last weekend.

Eli King

Carrington has signed to play college basketball at the University of Minnesota. He is the first Mr. Basketball to commit to the Gophers since Amir Coffey in 2016.

King was one of the five finalists for Mr. Basketball. The other finalists were Prince Aligbe of Minnehaha Academy, Alonzo Dodd of South St. Paul and Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall.

King is a 6-foot-2 guard who has committed to play men's college basketball at Iowa State. He averaged 19.9 points 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals a game during his senior season. He helped Caledonia post a 29-2 record and a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament. King missed his entire junior season due to a knee injury.



King and Menk will be teammates in the All-Star series and were two of 40 seniors selected to play. Menk is a 6-4 forward who will play Division III college basketball at St. John's University.

"That should be fun with a lot of those guys," King said.

Thomas Menk

Menk averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assist and 1.6 steals per game.

King and Menk will be members of the Gold All-Stars. The team will also feature 6-8 Demarion Watson from Totino-Grace, who will be a teammate of King's at Iowa State. Caledonia head coach, Brad King, Eli's father, will coach the team while Warriors assistant Bob Burmester will be the assistant.

There will be four teams at the All-Star series. The event will be April 9 at East Ridge High School and each team will play two games with the first round being held at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at mshsca.org/boysbasketball and cost $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children.