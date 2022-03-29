Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW 99¢ for 1 month of news!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

King misses out on Mr. Basketball, but will play in All-Star series

Eli King of Caledonia and Thomas Menk of Lewiston-Altura will play in the annual boys basketball MBBCA All-Star series on April 9

Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Caledonia's Eli King drives towards the basket defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Peyton Schumacher during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. King is one of two players who has been selected to play in the annual MBBCA All-Star series on April 9, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 29, 2022 06:29 PM
Share

Caledonia's Eli King was not named Mr. Basketball in Minnesota, but he will get to play in the state's upcoming All-Star series.

Thomas Menk of Lewiston-Altura was also selected to play in the All-Star series.

Braeden Carrington from Park Center was named Mr. Basketball on Tuesday. The award goes to the top senior boys basketball player in the state. The 6-foot-3 senior guard averaged 17.8 points per game and he helped Park Center win the Class AA state championship last weekend.

Eli King 2022 mug1.jpg
Eli King

Carrington has signed to play college basketball at the University of Minnesota. He is the first Mr. Basketball to commit to the Gophers since Amir Coffey in 2016.

King was one of the five finalists for Mr. Basketball. The other finalists were Prince Aligbe of Minnehaha Academy, Alonzo Dodd of South St. Paul and Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

King is a 6-foot-2 guard who has committed to play men's college basketball at Iowa State. He averaged 19.9 points 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals a game during his senior season. He helped Caledonia post a 29-2 record and a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament. King missed his entire junior season due to a knee injury.

    King and Menk will be teammates in the All-Star series and were two of 40 seniors selected to play. Menk is a 6-4 forward who will play Division III college basketball at St. John's University.
    "That should be fun with a lot of those guys," King said.

    Thomas Menk Mug.jpg
    Thomas Menk

    Menk averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assist and 1.6 steals per game.

    King and Menk will be members of the Gold All-Stars. The team will also feature 6-8 Demarion Watson from Totino-Grace, who will be a teammate of King's at Iowa State. Caledonia head coach, Brad King, Eli's father, will coach the team while Warriors assistant Bob Burmester will be the assistant.

    There will be four teams at the All-Star series. The event will be April 9 at East Ridge High School and each team will play two games with the first round being held at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at mshsca.org/boysbasketball and cost $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children.

    Read more from Guy
    Hayfield State Basketball
    Prep
    With the pressure on, Hayfield delivers another state championship
    Hayfield was ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA all season, and the Vikings delivered a state title by nipping Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51-49 in the championship game.
    March 26, 2022 09:56 PM
     · 
    By  Guy N. Limbeck
    Hayfield State Basketball
    Prep
    It's back-to-back as Hayfield repeats as Class A state champions
    No. 1 seed Hayfield hits its free throws down the stretch to nip No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51-49 in the Class A boys basketball state title game on Saturday.
    March 26, 2022 12:46 PM
     · 
    By  Guy N. Limbeck
    Thane Meiners to the hoop.JPG
    Prep
    Annandale denies Caledonia shot at another title game
    No. 3 Annandale used a big second half to defeat No. 2 Caledonia 62-55 in the boys basketball Class AA state semifinals
    March 25, 2022 10:59 PM
     · 
    By  Guy N. Limbeck
    Load More

    Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLCALEDONIALEWISTON-ALTURA
    What to read next
    Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Dover-Eyota girls basketball
    Members Only
    Prep
    School record-setters Meister, Bremer, Nelson highlight All-Area Girls Basketball Team
    The performances this season by so many southeastern Minnesota girls basketball players were often off the charts, a handful of those landing them in their school's record books. Consistently great play from them and others have also earned them a place on this year's Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team.
    March 28, 2022 05:39 AM
     · 
    By  Pat Ruff
    Lilly Meister
    Exclusive
    Prep
    Meister's season of satisfaction ends with a title: PB's Player of the Year
    Lilly Meister spent six years on the John Marshall girls basketball varsity. This past season was her best season ever, with her contributing mightily on the court and off it.
    March 28, 2022 05:15 AM
     · 
    By  Pat Ruff
    PB Sports Graphic
    Prep
    High school highlights for Saturday, March 26, 2022
    Top performances for area high school players.
    March 27, 2022 09:05 AM
     · 
    By  Post Bulletin staff reports
    Track and Field Scores Results graphic
    Prep
    Track and Field results for Saturday, March 27, 2022
    A scoreboard of track and field meets.
    March 27, 2022 08:30 AM
     · 
    By  Post Bulletin staff reports