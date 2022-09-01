Kingsland's Fly Guy: Kolling hopes to take Knights to new heights on football field

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

SPRING VALLEY — Matt Kolling was working one day in late July when his cell phone buzzed with a text message from his son, Mason.

“He sent me a picture that day and I wondered why he had this weird look and smile on his face,” Matt Kolling said. “I looked in the background and was like ‘there’s nobody sitting next to you?’ So I texted back and asked ‘are you all by yourself?’”

Mason, a 17-year-old senior-to-be at Kingsland High School, was indeed literally flying solo.

It was the culmination of close to 18 months of training and patiently waiting for his medical clearance to make his first flight as an airplane pilot with no one else on board.

“It was during the (COVID-19) pandemic that I got into (flying),” said Mason Kolling, who announced on Aug. 1 that he has committed to play college football at Winona State University. “I started taking lessons just before I turned 16. Last fall we bought our own plane and I soloed (in late July) for the first time.

“I’m shooting to have my private pilot’s license in September. … It’s kind of a hobby right now, but it’s always there in the back of my mind if I ever decided or wanted to pursue it more.”

Never one to sit still for long or waste free time in the day, Mason Kolling decided during the COVID lockdown, when schools across Minnesota had shifted to distance learning, that he needed something else, another hobby or activity, to dive into.

He needed something to do in whatever spare time exists for a 6-foot-4, 225-pound star football and basketball player, who is also an honor-roll student who has already completed a semester’s worth of college courses.

“I think it’s exciting for him,” Matt Kolling said. “They go through a lot of steps and he’s learned so much from those classes other than just flying a plane — weather patterns, math … it’s crazy all the info. you have to know.”

While Mason can pilot a plane on his own during his free time, the physical, versatile tight end/defensive lineman plays more like a freight train on the football field.

And the group of players he grew up with in Spring Valley have visions of helping the Knights’ football program return to the level that many of their dads brought it to in the mid-1990s. Matt Kolling was a standout running back (rushing for nearly 2,000 yards as a senior) and linebacker on the 1995 team that blew out Triton 35-6 in the state semifinals, snapping the Cobras’ 26-game winning streak. The Knights went on to beat Breckenridge the next week to capture the Class B state championship. They also won a Class AA state title in 2002 and were the state runners-up in 2003. Kingsland hasn’t been to state since.

While the road to state this season could be a difficult one for a new generation of Kingsland athletes — they play a 9-man schedule during the regular season, then bump up to Class A for the postseason, where they must face the likes of Rushford-Peterson, Fillmore Central and Faribault Bethlehem Academy in section play — it hasn’t stopped the Knights from setting big expectations.

“This whole team, we’ve put so much into it,” Mason said. “We’ve had 100 percent buy-in from everyone in getting into the weight room. We have guys lifting three days a week at 6 a.m. When you have a team of about 30 kids and close to all of them are in the weight room every day, that’s a big part of where it starts.

“Then we have the ‘want-to,’ the desire to succeed. Everyone on the team is sick of not having great success, so we just made a decision to start to turn a corner.”

Whatever success Kingsland has, expect Kolling to be a big part of it.

When senior QB Kale Mensink suffered a possible season-ending foot and ankle injury, the Knights had to adjust their offensive plans for this season. That means moving Kolling — who is expected to play tight end at Winona State — to different spots in their formations. He’ll line up not only at tight end, but also in the slot and possibly even in the backfield, to take some pressure off freshman running back-turned-QB Kaaleem Reiland.

“A big strength of our team this year is we have athletes at every position,” said Mason Kolling, who had narrowed his college choices to Winona State, Minnesota Duluth or the University of St. Thomas. “I believe if you can put a good athlete here and an athlete there on the field, you’ll succeed as a team.”

Kolling’s coach — and dad — said he believes his son’s strengths as a high school player and as a well-rounded person are the same attributes that will help him succeed at Winona State, beginning a year from now.

“He has a great frame, is an athletic kid and more so a good person,” Matt Kolling said. “He will fit right in on that side of things. He’s very easy to communicate with. He can communicate well with people of all ages, which is really important. And in (WSU’s) systems, he’ll fit well. They really set people up to succeed in the spots they put them in.

“I think he’ll have a lot of fun down there. I’m excited for him.”

