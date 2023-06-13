99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Kirk Thompson returns to coaching as boys basketball coach in Red Wing

After a six-year coaching hiatus, former John Marshall and P-E-M coach Kirk Thompson will take over as the new boys basketball coach at Red Wing. The Wingers were just 3-24 during the 2022-23 season.

P-E-M's Kirk Thompson hired as JM basketball coach
Kirk Thompson is the new boys basketball coach at Red Wing High School. He hasn't coached in the past six years, but had a combined 430 in 24 seasons at Plainview-Elgin-Millville and John Marshall. He guided P-E-M to a Class AA state title in 2012.
Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:00 AM

RED WING — When Kirk Thompson stepped away from coaching high school boys basketball six years ago, he thought that one day he might return to the game. That time has arrived.

Thompson, who spent 24 seasons as a head coach at Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Rochester John Marshall, has been hired as the boys basketball coach at Red Wing.

“I had a few years away from the game, but never stopped loving the game,” Thompson said. “I still love working with kids.”

Find more news important to you

Thompson also thought it would be easier to be a coach if he wasn’t in education full-time. That scenario happened this spring. He was working as an assistant principal in Red Wing since last fall, but he recently took a job as the general manager of the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing.

“My busy season with my new position at the golf course is spring to fall,” Thompson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That frees up some time to coach in the fall and winter for the 51-year-old, who has been highly successful.

Thompson has a stellar career record of 430-192, and he guided teams to five state tournaments and 11 section title games. He won eight Three Rivers Conference championships as well as the three Big Nine titles. He led P-E-M to the 2013 Class AA state championship.

He said taking over at Red Wing will be more than just trying to win games.

“You just have to start building,” he said. “I don’t look at wins and losses, I look at each day as ‘How can we improve?’ I want to give the kids a fun, positive experience playing basketball. I want to put them in the best (position) to be successful.”

Red Wing has been up and down the past few seasons. The Wingers were just 3-24 during the 2022-23 campaign, including 1-21 in the Big Nine Conference.

Thompson just started working with the players on Monday and he said it will take some time to assess the situation of the current personnel.

“We want to build the fundamentals and build up their skill level,” he said. “And hopefully they can develop in all phases of the game, offensively, defensively, weight room.”

Thompson spent his first 19 seasons coaching at Plainview and P-E-M. Now he is back coaching in the Big Nine, a conference he is familiar with, having coached John Marshall for five years. Thompson posted a 113-28 record at JM and guided the Rockets to three Big Nine Conference titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s good to play Big Nine competition because the Big Nine is very good,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of good basketball teams, a lot of good coaches.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

But even with his stellar past, Thompson said there is no easy path to success.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “It takes time to develop and (the players need to) work at it.”

— —

Century grad Ava Nuttall has earned Second Team All-America status for her strong finish at the
NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Nuttall is a junior at Miami (Ohio) University. She finished 11th in the women's 10,000-meter run at the National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Nuttall posted with a time of 33:51.78. She was one of 21 runners to compete in the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Monday, June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah 1AA baseball championships
Prep
Like father, like son: A second generation of Cannon Falls baseball players will compete at state
June 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Prep
Unseeded Byron looks to make some noise in Class AAA state baseball tournament
June 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Unbound.Map_June2023_Finals
Local
Mayo Clinic development plan spurs look at potential rapid-transit tweak
June 12, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Packing Up
Local
Rochester council members divided on approach to park camps
June 12, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Business
Rochester Towers has fixated the public eye in the past as part of high-stakes drama
June 12, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
austin shooting.jpg
Local
Austin men charged with second-degree murder for drive-by shooting
June 12, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson