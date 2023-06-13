Kirk Thompson returns to coaching as boys basketball coach in Red Wing

RED WING — When Kirk Thompson stepped away from coaching high school boys basketball six years ago, he thought that one day he might return to the game. That time has arrived.

Thompson, who spent 24 seasons as a head coach at Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Rochester John Marshall, has been hired as the boys basketball coach at Red Wing.

“I had a few years away from the game, but never stopped loving the game,” Thompson said. “I still love working with kids.”

Thompson also thought it would be easier to be a coach if he wasn’t in education full-time. That scenario happened this spring. He was working as an assistant principal in Red Wing since last fall, but he recently took a job as the general manager of the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing.

“My busy season with my new position at the golf course is spring to fall,” Thompson said.

That frees up some time to coach in the fall and winter for the 51-year-old, who has been highly successful.

Thompson has a stellar career record of 430-192, and he guided teams to five state tournaments and 11 section title games. He won eight Three Rivers Conference championships as well as the three Big Nine titles. He led P-E-M to the 2013 Class AA state championship.

He said taking over at Red Wing will be more than just trying to win games.

“You just have to start building,” he said. “I don’t look at wins and losses, I look at each day as ‘How can we improve?’ I want to give the kids a fun, positive experience playing basketball. I want to put them in the best (position) to be successful.”

Red Wing has been up and down the past few seasons. The Wingers were just 3-24 during the 2022-23 campaign, including 1-21 in the Big Nine Conference.

Thompson just started working with the players on Monday and he said it will take some time to assess the situation of the current personnel.

“We want to build the fundamentals and build up their skill level,” he said. “And hopefully they can develop in all phases of the game, offensively, defensively, weight room.”

Thompson spent his first 19 seasons coaching at Plainview and P-E-M. Now he is back coaching in the Big Nine, a conference he is familiar with, having coached John Marshall for five years. Thompson posted a 113-28 record at JM and guided the Rockets to three Big Nine Conference titles.

“It’s good to play Big Nine competition because the Big Nine is very good,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of good basketball teams, a lot of good coaches.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

But even with his stellar past, Thompson said there is no easy path to success.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “It takes time to develop and (the players need to) work at it.”

Century grad Ava Nuttall has earned Second Team All-America status for her strong finish at the

NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Nuttall is a junior at Miami (Ohio) University. She finished 11th in the women's 10,000-meter run at the National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Nuttall posted with a time of 33:51.78. She was one of 21 runners to compete in the race.

