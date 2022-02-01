Kirkeby steps away as JM's head football coach

After eight years as the Rochester John Marshall head football coach, Kevin Kirkeby announced today that he is stepping down.

Kirkeby made the announcement to his players and assistant coaches late Monday afternoon, ending a run that peaked early, with his team reaching the state tournament in 2015. There was also a notable win over Mankato West in Kirkeby’s first season, 2014, a year in which the Scarlets went on to win the state tournament.

The rest of the seasons had not gone nearly as well for him at JM — at least in terms of wins and losses. After 2015, the Rockets went a combined 12-40 and finished 1-8 this season as his incredibly young but athletically promising team was ravaged by injuries.

But Kirkeby has long considered coaching more than an opportunity to win or lose. It was the connections he valued most, and the opportunities he was afforded to install values and change lives.

“Everything I did was for the kids,” Kirkeby said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outset, he talked about coaching with “sensitivity,” something he’d learned long ago from his father, since-deceased Doug Kirkeby. Doug was a long-time guidance counselor in Glencoe, Minn.

"I won't be your usual football coach," Kirkeby said after accepting the JM job in 2014, a place he’d been a former longtime assistant under Jack Drews. "I am sensitive, and that can have its pluses and minuses. But I think that positive reinforcement and complimenting players goes a long way. I think I have a good rapport with kids."

Though six straight losing seasons wore on the 52-year-old Kirkeby, he says what drove him out as much as anything was parental criticism.

Answering phone calls, text messages and emails from disgruntled parents, he said, was increasingly more common and taxing.

He also noted that he’s far from the only one dealing with this in today’s high school coaching world and contends it’s the biggest driver in coaches stepping away.

“I told (the JM players on Monday) that it wasn’t because of them that I am stepping away,” Kirkeby said. “Parents were a negative, with them contacting me about ‘this kid starting and their kid not,’ or jealousy over awards. And parents being OK when their kids didn’t come to practice every day, and some parents not supporting us.”

Kirkeby, who says he could envision coaching football again at the high school level some day and insists he’s not “retired,” will continue as a youth coach, directing kids in basketball and football.

He also noted that it’s not easy to step away as JM’s head football coach, that it was a job he loved much of the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the players, especially, that he’s going to miss.

“I had signed a contract (from the beginning) to work with kids,” Kirkeby said. “I’m going to miss getting kids ready for Friday night (games). And I’m going to miss celebrating or crying with them when the games are done. I’m going to miss the kids greatly.”

No replacement is yet in place for Kirkeby.

