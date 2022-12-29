99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kiwanis Festival Blue Division: Dodge County scores a touchdown in tourney opener

Dodge County has some new faces take over the scoring load in big win against Windom.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 06:42 PM
Dodge County showed its depth on the opening day of the Kiwanis Festival, Blue Division boys hockey tournament Wednesday at Graham Arena IV.

Four Wildcats who aren’t usually at the top of the scoresheet took over and told the Wildcats’ top hands to take it easy for a night.

Riley Freiderich, Gideon Ellinghuysen, Fischer Paulson and Caeden Smith carried the scoring load for Dodge County (5-4-0 overall) in a 7-5 win against Windom. The Wildcats led 7-1 after two periods, before Windom rallied with four third-period goals to make the score close.

Freiderich entered Wednesday’s game with five points this season. He recorded four against Windom, with a hat trick and an assist.

Paulson had four points prior to Wednesday. He had a goal and two assists in the victory.

Ellinghuysen had two goals on the season prior to facing Windom. He recorded a goal and two assists agains the Eagles.

Smith, a junior defenseman in his third season on the varsity, had two points entering the game. He added three assists, more than doubling his season points total.

Corbin Krueger had his second start of the season in goal and he made 35 saves to earn his second victory. Windom outshot the Wildcats 40-22.

Dodge County led 3-0 after one period and 7-1 after two.

Windom (3-4-0) scored twice in the first minute of the third period, then cut its deficit to 7-4 with 4:29 to play. Brady Espenson scored his second goal of the game with 17 seconds remaining to pull his team within two, 7-5, but that’s how the game ended.

Dodge County will face Luverne at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Day 2 of the Festival, while Windom is scheduled to meet Albert Lea at 2:45 p.m.

DODGE COUNTY 7, WINDOM 5

Windom 0-1-4 — 5

Dodge County 3-4-0 — 7

Windom: Brady Espenson 2 goals, 2 assists; Luke Anderson 1 assist; Wriley Haugen 1 goal, 1 assist; Chase Hamlett 1 goal; Sonny Heil 1 goal.

Goalie: Adam Dahna 15 saves (22 shots). Penalties: 2-4 minutes.

Dodge County: Fischer Paulson 1 goal, 2 assists; Dylan Klomps 1 goal; Riley Freiderich 3 goals, 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 1 assist; Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Caeden Smith 3 assists; Bronson Freerksen 1 assist; Gideon Ellinghuysen 1 goal, 2 assists.

Goalie: Corbin Krueger 35 saves (40 shots). Penalties: 3-6 minutes.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
