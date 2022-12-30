Kiwanis Festival Blue Division: Freiderich, Dodge County stay hot, win second straight Festival game

Riley Freiderich continues to have an outstanding Kiwanis Festival and so do his Dodge County teammates.

Freiderich, who had a four-point game in the Wildcats’ tournament-opening win on Wednesday, continued his torrid scoring pace with two more goals Thursday in a 5-1 Blue Division victory against Luverne at Graham Arena I.

Freiderich entered the Festival with two goals and five total points. After two games in Rochester, the senior forward from Triton High School in Dodge Center now has seven goals and 11 total points.

He was one of three Wildcats to record multiple-point games on Thursday.

The other two are also familiar names: Gryffon Funke scored twice and assisted on another goal, while Brett Ludvigsen had a goal and an assist, pushing him to 20 points for the season. Dodge County won for the third time in four games and improved to 6-4-0 overall, with a 5:45 p.m. game against Bloomington Kennedy set for today.

If Dodge County beats Kennedy and Albert Lea ties or loses against Luverne in a 3:30 p.m. game, Dodge County will win the Blue Division championship.

The Wildcats led 1-0 Thursday after one period on Funke’s first goal of the game, which came just 1:46 into the first. Freiderich and Ludvigsen then scored 40 seconds apart in the first two minutes of the second to push the Wildcats lead to 3-0. Freiderich and Funke tacked on another goal each later in the period for a 5-0 lead after two.

Luverne’s lone goal, by Alexander Schlosser, came with just 3:41 to go play in the third period.

Jackson Roethler made 20 saves in the win for Dodge County.

DODGE COUNTY 5, LUVERNE 1

Luverne 0-0-1 — 1

Dodge County 1-4-0 — 5

Luverne: Alexander Schlosser 1 goal; Henry Hartquist 1 assist. Goalie : Tyler Arends 23 saves (28 shots). Penalties : 4-8 minutes.

Dodge County: Riley Freiderich 2 goals; Gryffon Funke 2 goals, 1 assist; Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Caeden Smith 1 assist; Gideon Ellinghuysen 1 assist; Bronson Freerksen 1 assist. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 20 saves (21 shots). Penalties : 1-2 minutes.

Albert Lea 5, Windom 3

Albert Lea struck early, never relinquished the lead and won its fifth consecutive game, beating Windom 5-3 in the opening game of Day 2 of the Kiwanis Festival Blue Division on Thursday at Graham Arena IV.

Tigers’ senior captain Joseph Yoon, who had a five-point game in Wednesday’s Festival opener, had a goal and two assists Thursday as Albert Lea improved to 7-3-0 this season and 2-0-0 in Festival play.

Ledger Stadheim made 17 saves in the win, while Archie Nelson, Eli Farris, Logan Olsen and Sam Stay scored once each.

Windom (3-5-0 overall) scored once in the second and twice in the third to hang in the game, but it couldn’t get the tying goal after twice pulling within one.

Sonny Heil scored twice for the Eagles and Landon Pillatzki scored once.

Albert Lea finishes Festival play at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Luverne, while Windom is scheduled to meet Rochester Lourdes at 1:15 p.m.

ALBERT LEA 5, WINDOM 3

Windom 0-1-2 — 3

Albert Lea 2-1-2 — 5

Windom: Brady Espenson 1 assist; Wriley Haugen 1 assist; Sonny Heil 2 goals; Landon Pillatzki 1 goal. Goalie : Grant Dronen 8 saves (11 shots); Adam Dahna 13 saves (15 shots).