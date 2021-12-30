Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament scores, schedules
Results and schedule for the 2021 Kiwanis Festival.
BOYS HOCKEY
KIWANIS FESTIVAL
(At Graham Arena complex)
GOLD DIVISION
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Game 1: New Richmond (Wis.) 6, John Marshall 2
Game 2: Dodge County 5, Century 3
Game 3: Fargo (N.D.) South 3, Mayo 1
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Game 4: Century 8, John Marshall 2
Game 5: Mayo 6, New Richmond 2
Game 6: Fargo South/Shanley 6, Dodge County 1
Thursday, Dec. 30
Game 7: John Marshall (4-6-0) vs. Dodge County (5-4-0), 2 p.m.
Game 8: Century (5-4-0) vs. New Richmond (5-4-0), 4:15 p.m.
Game 9 (Championship): Mayo (5-2-0) vs. Fargo South/Shanley (7-2-0), 6:30 p.m.
• • •
BLUE DIVISION
(Round Robin)
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Lourdes 2, Luverne 1
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Albert Lea 3, Luverne 2, OT
Bloomington Kennedy 7, Lourdes 0
Thursday, Dec. 30
Bloomington Kennedy (1-6-1) vs. Luverne (5-4-0), 3:30 p.m.
Albert Lea (6-2-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (7-2-0), 5:45 p.m.