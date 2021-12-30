SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament scores, schedules

Results and schedule for the 2021 Kiwanis Festival.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 29, 2021 11:42 PM
BOYS HOCKEY
KIWANIS FESTIVAL

(At Graham Arena complex)

GOLD DIVISION 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Game 1: New Richmond (Wis.) 6, John Marshall 2

Game 2: Dodge County 5, Century 3

Game 3: Fargo (N.D.) South 3, Mayo 1

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Game 4: Century 8, John Marshall 2

Game 5: Mayo 6, New Richmond 2

Game 6: Fargo South/Shanley 6, Dodge County 1

Thursday, Dec. 30

Game 7: John Marshall (4-6-0) vs. Dodge County (5-4-0), 2 p.m.

Game 8: Century (5-4-0) vs. New Richmond (5-4-0), 4:15 p.m.

Game 9 (Championship): Mayo (5-2-0) vs. Fargo South/Shanley (7-2-0), 6:30 p.m.

• • •

BLUE DIVISION

(Round Robin)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Lourdes 2, Luverne 1

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Albert Lea 3, Luverne 2, OT

Bloomington Kennedy 7, Lourdes 0

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bloomington Kennedy (1-6-1) vs. Luverne (5-4-0), 3:30 p.m.

Albert Lea (6-2-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (7-2-0), 5:45 p.m.

