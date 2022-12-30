Kiwanis Festival, Day 3 roundup: Loeslie lifts Lourdes to overtime win

BLUE DIVISION

Lourdes 6, Windom 5, OT

Peyton Loeslie showed why he’s a threat to score just about any time the puck is on his stick.

Just 2 minutes, 30 seconds into overtime Friday afternoon, the Rochester Lourdes junior forward skated the puck across the offensive blue line and unleashed a hard slap shot from the top of the right circle. The puck flew past the glove hand of Windom goalie Adam Dahna before he could react, and Loeslie and Lourdes skated off with a 6-5 victory.

The game was back-and-forth throughout the 53:30 it took to be played, with the teams trading the lead three times.

Windom’s Sonny Heil, who scored four of his team’s five goals, notched his fourth of the game with just 1:07 to play in the third period. Heil had a breakaway from the blue line-in, and, with two Lourdes defenders attempting to bump him off the puck, he maintained possession and tucked it around the outstretched pad of Lourdes goalie Xander Carter-Kleven to tie the score 5-5 and force OT.

That was all the scoring for Windom, though, as Loeslie ended the game with a heavy shot for his sixth goal and 15th point of the season for the Eagles (5-5-0 overall).

Loeslie’s game-winning goal also capped a hat trick for Lourdes’ top scorer. He scored the lone goal of the first period, then added a power-play goal early in the second for a 2-1 lead after Windom had tied the score 1:18 earlier.

Colton Rich, Nels Pierson and Owen Bruining also scored for Lourdes, and Xander Carter-Kleven made 34 saves in the win.

Lourdes is back in action Tuesday at Faribault at 7 p.m., the start of a stretch that sees it play five of its next seven on the road.

Lourdes 1-3-1-1 — 6

Windom 0-3-2-0 — 5

Lourdes: Nels Pierson 1 goal; Brayden Swee 1 assist; Vinny Harens 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 3 goals, 1 assist; Andrew Haworth 1 assist; Aidan Ritter 1 assist; Owen Bruining 1 goal; Colton Rich 1 goal. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 34 saves (39 shots).

Windom: Brady Espenson 1 assist; Nicholas Espenson 1 goal; Wriley Haugen 1 assist; Sonny Heil 4 goals; Cragen Porath 2 assists; Landon Pillatzki 1 assist. Goalie : Adam Dahna 29 saves (35 shots).

GOLD DIVISION

John Marshall's Aaron Terpstra (27) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Fargo South 10, JM 0

Fargo (N.D.) South finished a nice three-day run at the Kiwanis Festival with a convincing win against John Marshall.

The Bruins scored on three of their first four shots and built leads of 4-0 after period and 9-0 after two.

Eleven players recorded at least one point for South (9-2-0 overall), the top team in North Dakota high school hockey entering the holiday break.

South’s leading goal scorer, Zach Boren, had a hat trick, while Sam Ovsak assisted on four goals. John Lang (two goals, one assist) and Zach Skarperud (one goal, two assists) also had three-point games for the Bruins, who outshot JM 38-14.

John Marshall (3-6-1) is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 5, against Big Nine Conference opponent Northfield, at 7:15 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Fargo South 4-5-1 — 10

John Marshall 0-0-0 — 0

Fargo South: Trevor Moe 1 assist; Ben Spanier 1 assist; Chase Bry 1 goal, 1 assist; Gus Elbert 1 assist; Zach Skarperud 1 goal, 2 assists; Zach Boren 3 goals; Landon Meier 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Ovsak 4 assists; Jake Verwest 1 goal, 1 assist; John Lang 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Noel Olsonawski 14 saves (14 shots).