Kiwanis Festival Gold Division: Century's Ottman brothers are two of a kind

It’s difficult to tell when watching Jack Ottman and his brother Jonah play hockey, but Jack, a forward, is quite a bit older than Jonah, a defenseman.

That is, if “quite a bit” means 15 minutes.

The identical twins and Rochester Century seniors look alike, sound alike and have a similar style on the ice, despite playing different positions.

Even the statistics are alike for the third-year varsity players. Jack has 15 goals and 39 total points in 51 career games. Jonah, who transitioned from forward to defense midway through last season, has continued to put up solid offensive numbers. He has 20 goals and 37 points in 52 career games for the Panthers, who are 5-4-0 overall this season after dropping an entertaining 3-2 game against East Ridge on Thursday, Day 2 of the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament at Graham Arena I.

“We have this bond going on,” Jonah Ottman said of he and his brother. “We can see each other coming across the rink. We used to play (on the same line) together, before I moved back to ‘D.’ I like to think that bond is still there. … Me and my brother do everything together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, it seems where one Ottman is, so is the other. Both hope to continue playing hockey after high school and both wear a “C” on their sweater this year, as team captains. It’s an honor they don’t take lightly on a team loaded with seniors and varsity veterans.

“Oh, there’s tons of competitive fire in us,” said Jack Ottman, who scored Century’s first goal Thursday. “We’re just really competitive people and we bring out the best in each other. That’s really important for us, as we keep moving forward and keep playing and keep getting better.”

Century's Jonah Ottman (3) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Panthers head coach Josh Klingfus describes the brothers as “exactly the same.” That’s a very good thing on the ice, but off the ice it caused Klingfus a little bit of stress one particular time.

“Theirs were the hardest (college) letters of recommendation I’ve ever had to write in my life,” Klingfus said with a laugh. “I had to figure out a way to make them sound different, but they’re exactly the same.

“They have the same demeanor, both have big dreams they’re chasing and they’ll for sure get there. They have that inspiration, that motivation. They want it. Whatever they put their minds to, they’ll get it. They work out religiously, they eat well and they have a chance to play on (after high school).”

Klingfus said Jonah Ottman transitioned back to defense last season when Century was battling some injuries and had a low number of defensemen. Not surprisingly, Ottman picked up the new position and has continued to make the best of it.

“We ran into some injury problems toward the end of last year — our last game of the year I think we had two regular defensemen and four forwards back there,” Klingfus said. “Jonah did so well that we kept him back there.

“He’s a really good leader. He’ll do everything he can to help the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lappi strong in first start

Century turned to sophomore Kyle Lappi in goal on Thursday, and the sophomore responded with a strong showing in his first varsity start.

Lappi made 29 saves and shut out East Ridge over the final 37 minutes, 41 seconds.

“He played well,” Klingfus said. “He did everything we asked him to do. He made the first save and unfortunately, we didn’t give him much of a chance on the first couple of goals. He didn’t get to ease into it; he kind of got thrown right into the fire in a good tournament, a fun tournament where we can do those things and see where he’s at.”

The Raptors scored on their first shot — a hard wrist shot by Jack Tauscher on a partial breakaway — but that was the only even-strength goal Lappi surrendered. East Ridge scored twice more in the first period on power plays, but as Lappi settled in, so did his teammates. Century pressured the puck well over the final two periods and spent good stretches in the Raptors’ zone.

“Kyle was great,” Jonah Ottman said. “He made all the saves he could. He made every first save, it felt like. He did a really good job of stepping in. He’s very quiet, doesn’t say much, he just gets the job doen and works hard in practice. That’s all you can ask for in a goalie.”

Jack Ottman scored the Panthers’ first goal, just 1:52 into the game. Then, with Lappi pulled for an extra attacker late in the third, Owyn Tomminello scored with 36 seconds to go to pull Century within 3-2. The Panthers pressured again in the closing seconds, but couldn’t get another one past Raptors goalie Jack Hodgins (31 saves).

EAST RIDGE 3, CENTURY 2

Century 1-0-1 — 2

ADVERTISEMENT

East Ridge 3-0-0 — 3

Century: Jack Billings 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 assist; T.J. Gibson 1 assist; Owyn Tomminello 1 goal; Jack Ottman 1 goal; Blake Kanz 1 assist. Goalie : Kyle Lappi 29 saves (32 shots). Penalties : 7-20 minutes.