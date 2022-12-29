Kiwanis Festival Gold Division: Mayo's 'jack of all trades' Sexton has slid nicely into new role

Will Sexton remembers being attached to Ethan Norman’s hip as a young defenseman in high school hockey.

Sexton watched nearly every move Norman, his defensive partner the past two seasons, made on and off the ice. He listened. He learned.

“My old partner, No. 2, Ethan Norman, he taught me so much,” Sexton said when asked about the biggest influences on his hockey career so far. “I wouldn’t be here without him. He’s probably one of my better friends now, because of hockey and how much he taught me.”

With Norman gone to graduation after last season, it’s Sexton’s turn to be the one who’s looked up to on Rochester Mayo’s defensive corps. It’s Sexton’s turn to guide the younger guys in that group, to lead by example, both on and off the ice.

The trust that has teammates and coaches have in him is why Sexton has the captain’s “C” on his sweater this winter for the Spartans, who improved to 5-2-1 overall with a convincing 6-2 win against New Richmond (Wis.) on Wednesday in the opening game of the 2022 Kiwanis Festival’s Gold Division.

“That’s one of the things that I think he’s starting to understand,” Mayo head coach Matt Notermann said. “A lot of Will’s responsibility this year is just being the veteran. He always had — when he was in 10th and 11th grade — he was always attached to a really good veteran defenseman. Those guys understood that young guys are going to make some mistakes, some questionable decisions at times.

“But, encourage them to do the best they can and do the best you can to cover for them when you need to. That’s part of your job and role as a leader among the defensemen.”

Mayo's Will Sexton (4) and Gavin Black (10) reach for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Sexton had a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s win, giving him nine points in eight games this season, and 37 points for his three-year varsity career.

“He really has good vision and he looks to make offensive plays,” Notermann said. “He does a really nice job of moving pucks. He’s a kid who, we expect a lot of him. He has multiple defensive partners and does a lot of different jobs for us — kills penalties, runs power plays.

“He’s a jack of all trades. We can put him in any situation and not just expect him to hang in there, but to succeed. He’s a No. 1 defenseman.”

Notermann said Sexton is one of the “calming influences” on a Spartans team that is loaded with veterans (13 seniors, five juniors). Mayo jumped out to a 4-0 lead against New Richmond and never let the Tigers get closer than three goals after that.

While the outcome never seemed in doubt, Sexton didn’t allow his teammates to let their guards down. That’s part of the responsibility of being a team captain.

“Just be a leader on and off the ice,” Sexton said of what’s asked of him by the coaching staff. “Always have a good attitude and make sure the other kids have good attitudes. Just be positive all the time.

“I’m just trying to do what (Norman) did for me and teach guys like (sophomore Thomas) Verdick and our young guys the way that Ethan taught me.”

Mayo also received goals Wednesday from Ethan Dennis, Ryan Dripps, Mason Leimbek, Matthew Siems and Cohen Ruskell. Nick Weick made 20 saves as the Spartans outshot New Richmond 34-22.

It was the perfect way for Mayo to start the post-Christmas portion of its schedule and the perfect way to bounce back after not playing a game for 15 days, due to the Christmas break and the winter weather that hit southeastern Minnesota hard last week.

“I won’t lie, I was very worried about the rhythm of the last two weeks,” Notermann said. “With Christmas, snow days, all those things. The guys came out ready to go. That’s what we wanted. Obviously there’s going to be a little rust there, but after earning an early lead, we were able to let the kinks work themselves out.”

MAYO 6, NEW RICHMOND 2

New Richmond 0-1-1 — 2

Mayo 4-1-1 — 6

New Richmond: Easton Schmit 1 assist; Reece Hubmer 1 goal; Gage Fox 1 assist. Catcher Langeness 1 goal.

Goalie : Blake Milton 28 saves (34 shots). Penalties : 5-16 minutes.

Mayo: Will Sexton 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Dennis 1 goal; Ryan Dripps 1 goal; Sam Jacobson 2 assists; Payton Kor 1 assist; Rocco Corl 2 assists; Mason Leimbek 1 goal; Matthew Siems 1 goal; Mikkel Norby 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 1 goal, 2 assists.