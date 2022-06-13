Klocke develops into pitching ace for Hayfield

Nolan Klocke was a really good pitcher for the Hayfield baseball team last spring.

But he wanted to be better than “really good” this season.

Boy, is he ever.

As a junior last season, Klocke was Hayfield’s No. 2 starting pitcher. The right-hander posted a 5-0 record with one save and a sparkling 1.19 ERA. He allowed just 12 hits in 35 ⅓ innings and struck out 57 batters.

He was named Class A All-State and even more importantly helped the Vikings go 26-0 and win a Class A state championship.

And while he dominated hitters with his breaking pitches, his fastball was far from intimidating. Weighing in at less than 145 pounds, his fastball was lacking pop. Klocke decided to step up his training in the offseason and follow the lead of hard-working teammate Easton Fritcher, a University of Minnesota commit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Klocke said. “And I think overall that Easton really pushed me to get better and better. Because we knew we had to step up this year so we just put in a lot of work and it just came together.”

Klocke spent a lot of time in the offseason throwing the baseball and lifting weights. Besides training in Hayfield, he also worked out at baseball facilities like The Yard in Rochester.

Klocke has gained nearly 30 pounds since his junior year and now weighs a solid 170 pounds. The results have been noticeable.

“He’s been an absolute animal on the mound all year long,” Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said.

Hayfield has again been stellar as a team as the Vikings are 22-2 and headed back to the Class A state tournament this week. They open tournament play at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday against New Ulm Cathedral at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

And Klocke? With Fritcher limited on the mound during the regular season due to an injury, Klocke became the staff ace. He has posted a 7-0 record with two saves and a minuscule 0.70 ERA.

With his fastball now popping, he has struck out 97 batters in 50 innings.

“Probably the velocity on the fastball,” Klocke said of his biggest improvement. “Last year it was probably in the mid 70s and we really worked that up to the mid 80s now. I think it’s blowing by hitters and making everything else that much better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With his added size and speed on his fastball, Klocke says he has a lot of confidence every time he takes the mound. He also knows he has the support of his teammates.

“They’re always hyping me up and letting me know that I’m the best out there,” Klocke said.

His added strength has also helped him at the plate. He is batting .405 with two home runs and 20 RBIs.

When Klocke is not pitching, he has been Hayfield’s catcher. Playing behind the plate, with all that throwing, can be taxing the game after he has made a start on the mound.

“Sometimes it’s a little difficult, but we do our best,” Klocke said.

His goal is to play college baseball and that dream will now come true. He has committed to play at Division III Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. With his transformation this season, he hopes to be able to contribute as a freshman pitcher.

“It’s always been my goal, but last year I knew I really needed to step up to get to where I am today,” Klocke said. “I needed to put in the time and I did. I’m just really excited.”

His immediate goal, however, is to help Hayfield win another state championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just happy to be there and I wouldn’t want to be there with any other people,” Klocke said. “These are my best friends and I’ve been playing baseball with them my whole life. It can’t get any better.”

