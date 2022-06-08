Klocke nearly tosses no-hitter as Hayfield wins another Section 1A title with dominating effort

AUSTIN — The evolution of Nolan Klocke has been a fun one to watch for Hayfield High School baseball coach Kasey Krekling.

Last season, Klocke was ‘130 pounds soaking wet’ according to Krekling but after an offseason full of weight training and core work, the senior right-hander entered the season looking like a different kid.

His fastball jumped from mid 70’s to the mid 80’s, his breaking ball had more bite and all of a sudden the Vikings had a two-headed monster at the top of their pitching rotation with he and University of Minnesota commit Easton Fritcher.

Yet, with Fritcher’s innings being limited due to an injury this spring, it was Klocke that became Hayfield’s go-to guy on the mound.

On Tuesday in the Section 1A championship, he showed why.

Klocke dazzled throughout, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning, before finishing with a line that saw him allow just one hit and one walk with 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help the defending Class A champions to their third consecutive Section 1A title with a 9-0 win over Southland at Dick Seltz Field in Austin.

It also capped off a section tournament in which Hayfield outscored its opponents 39-4 in four games to advance to its third consecutive state tournament that kicks off June 14 in St. Cloud. The three trips are the only ones in program history.

“It just shows you how special this senior class is,” Krekling said. “It’s unbelievable what they’ve done here for the last few years, and everyone’s been gunning for them. But they’ve been able to put together runs in the playoffs and answer the call every single time. They did that again today.”

Hayfield's Nolan Klocke throws a pitch during the Section 1A championship against Southland on Tuesday in Austin. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Having last pitched in a 2-0 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo on May 30, Klocke was feeling fresh and looked every bit of it. The glove of catcher Karver Heydt delivered that wonderful popping sound time-after-time as the heater from Klocke seemed to be amped up another level.

“I knew I would have max velo,” Klocke said. “And the curveball, slider is always there for me. It was just all there today.”

A devastating curveball and slider mixed with a four-seam and two-seam fastball made Klocke nearly unhittable.

After an E5 in the first, Klocke retired 12 consecutive Rebels (17-8) until an Eli Wolff triple down the line with two outs in the fifth snapped the streak and the no-hitter.

“Today is everyday really,” Fritcher said. “When that kid is pitching, you know there aren't going to be many hits. There’s going to be some weak ground balls at short or second. He’s a grinder, a bulldog. That’s what I like to call him. He just puts his head down and if one thing goes wrong, it just fuels him. That’s what I love about him. Great work ethic. He’s been in the weight room and he’s put it on the field now.”

It was Fritcher that got the Vikings (22-2) on the board first in the third inning with a one-out hustle double to drive in Kobe Foster, who was hit by a pitch and stole second. It started a string of four consecutive hits with Klocke and Isaac Watson delivering run scoring hits as well to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead. Two more runs came across on RBI from Aidan Nelson and Ethan Pack as Hayfield batted around the order to make it a five-run third inning.

The five-run lead was already enough for Klocke before Watson delivered his second run-scoring double of the day in the fourth. Only this one iced it as the hard double down the right field line cleared the loaded bases for an 8-0 Hayfield lead.

Klocke ended the game retiring seven in a row and has now tossed 14 scoreless innings with 26 strikeouts between his last two starts.

“He’s made himself into a great pitcher,” Krekling said.

Next stop for the Vikings is the Class A tournament that will most likely see the Vikings earn the top seed. For now, this senior class that has done so much for this program will enjoy this one.

“It’s been a crazy ride,” Fritcher said. “When I first started out here, I was in the eighth grade and we had one senior. The next year, I was a freshman and we had one senior. But we’ve always had that good group of young that have always loved playing baseball. Casey has really started this all. He built this program from the ground up, started with us young guys. We definitely didn’t disappoint these last three seasons, but we still got at least three more games left. So we’re going to give it our best run yet.”