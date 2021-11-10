SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

KoMets, Bombers nicely represented on All-State teams

State tournament volleyball teams Kasson-Mantorville and Cannon Falls landed a total of four players combined on the 2021 All-State volleyball teams.

November 10, 2021 01:14 PM
Share

State tournament teams Kasson-Mantorville and Cannon Falls each placed two players on this year’s All-State volleyball teams.

Kasson-Mantorville, which begins play in the Class AAA event today, landed senior setter Maddie Converse and senior libero Cate Wanous on the team. Cannon Falls, which begins play in the Class AA event on Thursday, is represented on the All-State team by senior setter Jaci Winchell and sophomore middle/outside hitter Madison Burr.

Also in Class AAA, Stewartville and Byron each have two players on the All-State team. Senior outside hitter Allison Elliott and senior libero Kylie Smidt made it from Stewartville. Selected from Byron were junior middle hitter Gabrielle Gartner and freshman setter Clara Hoegh.

On the Class AAAA All-State team, Century junior middle hitter Paige Decker was chosen.

Prior Lake’s Julia Hanson won the Ms. Baden Volleyball award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a list of southeastern Minnesota players who made the All-State teams:

CLASS AAAA

Century: Paige Decker, junior, middle hitter. Northfield: Sydney Jaynes, junior, outside hitter; Teagan Timperley, junior, setter/right-side hitter.

CLASS AAA

Mankato West: Grace Bense, senior, outside hitter. Kasson-Mantorville: Maddie Converse, senior, setter; Cate Wanous, senior, libero. Stewartville: Allison Elliott, senior, outside hitter; Kylie Smidt, senior, libero. Byron: Gabrielle Gartner, junior, middle hitter; Clara Hoegh, freshman, setter.

CLASS AA

Cannon Falls: Jaci Winchell, senior, setter; Madison Burr, sophomore, middle/outside hitter. Winona Cotter: Alison French, senior, libero. Chatfield: Zayda Priebe, senior, middle hitter.

CLASS A

ADVERTISEMENT

None.

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALL
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports