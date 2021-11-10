KoMets, Bombers nicely represented on All-State teams

State tournament teams Kasson-Mantorville and Cannon Falls each placed two players on this year’s All-State volleyball teams.

Kasson-Mantorville, which begins play in the Class AAA event today, landed senior setter Maddie Converse and senior libero Cate Wanous on the team. Cannon Falls, which begins play in the Class AA event on Thursday, is represented on the All-State team by senior setter Jaci Winchell and sophomore middle/outside hitter Madison Burr.

Also in Class AAA, Stewartville and Byron each have two players on the All-State team. Senior outside hitter Allison Elliott and senior libero Kylie Smidt made it from Stewartville. Selected from Byron were junior middle hitter Gabrielle Gartner and freshman setter Clara Hoegh.

On the Class AAAA All-State team, Century junior middle hitter Paige Decker was chosen.

Prior Lake’s Julia Hanson won the Ms. Baden Volleyball award.

Here is a list of southeastern Minnesota players who made the All-State teams:

CLASS AAAA

Century: Paige Decker, junior, middle hitter. Northfield: Sydney Jaynes, junior, outside hitter; Teagan Timperley, junior, setter/right-side hitter.

CLASS AAA

Mankato West: Grace Bense, senior, outside hitter. Kasson-Mantorville: Maddie Converse, senior, setter; Cate Wanous, senior, libero. Stewartville: Allison Elliott, senior, outside hitter; Kylie Smidt, senior, libero. Byron: Gabrielle Gartner, junior, middle hitter; Clara Hoegh, freshman, setter.

CLASS AA

Cannon Falls: Jaci Winchell, senior, setter; Madison Burr, sophomore, middle/outside hitter. Winona Cotter: Alison French, senior, libero. Chatfield: Zayda Priebe, senior, middle hitter.

CLASS A

None.