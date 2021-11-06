KoMets start fast, soar into Class AAAA state tournament

Owen Bradford has played on Kasson-Mantorville’s offensive line for three years.

He describes the KoMets’ complex option offense as “complicated until you figure it out.”

That’s an apt description, because opposing defenses have rarely been able to figure out how to slow K-M’s fast and powerful run game.

“As long as you know your job and do it, and you’re where you’re supposed to be, we’ll be fine,” Bradford said.

All of the KoMets’ offensive linemen did their jobs to perfection on Friday, and K-M was more than fine.

The KoMets scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and six of their first seven en route to a dominant 42-14 victory against rival Byron in the Section One, Class AAAA football championship game at Rochester Mayo High School.

The win gives K-M (7-3 overall) its second consecutive section championship and lifts it into the Class AAAA state tournament. The KoMets will face Section 4AAAA champion Fridley at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeville South High School.

K-M will play its first state tournament game since 2013. The KoMets did not get to play in a state tournament last year, as state was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

“We had an awesome week of practice, had a great scout team to help us get ready and we just wanted it more,” Bradford said. “We were hyped up and ready to go from the start. That’s the best we’ve played coming out to start a game. If we play like that, come out like that every week, who knows what can happen?”

Bradford and his teammates on K-M’s line — fellow seniors Brock Swanson and Kellen Wilke, and juniors Ben Nelson and Reese Tripp — controlled the game from the start.

Following the opening kickoff, K-M drove 71 yards in nine plays — all running plays — to take a 7-0 lead on a 7-yard run by Anthony Moe-Tucker.

On the second play of Byron’s ensuing drive, the Bears lost a fumble at the K-M 47-yard line. On the next play, Moe-Tucker broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead. Byron then went three-and-out and six plays later, Moe-Tucker completed his hat trick by sprinting 73 yards for his third score of the first quarter.

“We knew as soon as they chose to defer that we wanted to go and score right away and set the tone,” K-M quarterback Matt Donovan said. “That’s a big thing for our offense. As soon as we took off, we knew we had big things coming tonight.”

Donovan ran for a touchdown in the second quarter to give K-M a 28-0 halftime lead, then he passed for one — a 55-yard connection with Brooks Buchanan — and ran 42 yards for another in the third quarter, giving K-M a 42-0 lead.

Moe-Tucker finished with 157 yards and three TDs on just nine carries (an impressive 17.4 yards-per-carry average), while Donovan ran 16 times for 197 yards and two TDs (12.3 yards per carry).

In all, K-M’s line paved the way for 359 rushing yards and 426 total yards.

“They definitely had one of the better games I’ve ever seen from a K-M offensive line,” Donovan said. “I was so proud of our boys tonight because they came out to play from the first play of the game. We knew our jobs all week and they did their jobs as well as they possibly could.”

Bradford and Donovan said Friday’s victory was, in part, for the seniors on last year’s K-M team, who led the program to a section championship, but didn’t get to play in a state tournament.

“This just builds off what they set as standards for our program,” Donovan said. “We set our standards high and we want to go out and win every time we step on the field. Those guys pushed us and helped us get to where we need to be.”

Stepping stone for Byron

While K-M was celebrating its section title, Byron was at the opposite end of the field at Mayo High School, its players and coaches sharing hugs.

The Bears say goodbye to 14 talented seniors who have helped the program reach two consecutive section finals.

“They’re amazing,” Bears head coach Ben Halder said of the team’s seniors. “We were just blessed to have another week with these kids. They’re such a great group of kids and we told them that football doesn’t define who they are.

“There’s future doctors and lawyers and teachers in this group. Whatever they want to be, they’re going to be successful because they’ve proved they have no quit. They’ve taught me a ton this year, too. They’re just a fun group to be around.”

Jake Thompson led the Bears with 111 rushing yards and a TD on 18 carries. Kale Robinson passed for 66 yards and James Durst ran for a touchdown.

“(The seniors) did set an example,” Halder said. “They followed suit. We talked about just being in this game and at the end of this game we talked about ‘the standard has changed.’ Now after this it’s not OK just to be here anymore. We want to win it now.

“That’s the goal, always moving forward as our program evolves.”

KASSON-MANTORVILLE 42, BYRON 14

Byron 0-0-0-14 — 14

K-M 21-7-14-0 — 42

First Quarter

KM — Anthony Moe-Tucker 7 run (AJ Donovan kick) 7:27.

KM — Moe-Tucker 53 run (AJ Donovan kick) 6:33.

KM — Moe-Tucker 73 run (AJ Donovan kick) 1:29.

Second Quarter

KM — Matt Donovan 49 run (AJ Donovan kick) 8:35.

Third Quarter

KM — Brooks Buchanan 55 pass from Matt Donovan (AJ Donovan kick) 9:29.

KM — Matt Donovan 42 run (AJ Donovan kick) 5:39.

Fourth Quarter

BYR — Jake Thompson 8 run (Tyler Connelly kick) 7:50.

BYR — James Durst 1 run (Connelly kick) 2:16.

TEAM TOTALS

BYR — KM

First Downs 12 — 14

Total Net Yards 191 — 426

Rushes-Yards 32-125 — 37-359

Passing Yards 66 — 67

Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-16-0 — 2-2-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 — 1-0

Penalties-Yds. 2-15 — 2-28

Punts-Avg. 3-37.3 — 1-7

Time of Poss. 24:44 — 23:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

BYR — Jake Thompson 18-111, 1 TD; James Durst 4-13, 1 TD; Kale Robinson 9-2; Adam Glynn 1-(minus-1). KM — Matt Donovan 16-197, 2 TDs; Anthony Moe-Tucker 9-157, 3 TDs; Brooks Buchanan 1-7; Michael Hoff 1-4; Henry Paulson 5-8; Adam Darveaux 1-(minus-4); Peter Gillis 1-1.

Passing

BYR — Kale Robinson 8-15-0, 66 yards; Reid Bielen 0-1-0, 0. KM — Matt Donovan 2-2-0, 67 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving

BYR — Jake Thompson 4-26; James Durst 1-10; Matt Frigaard 1-8; Tyler Connelly 2-22. KM — Brooks Buchanan 1-55, 1 TD; Gavin Giesler 1-12.