L-O buries and stuns Lanesboro; state tournament is next

DODGE CENTER — On Sept. 17, LeRoy-Ostrander traveled to play Lanesboro and was undone, losing 38-27.

On Friday at Triton High School, the teams met again. After 48 minutes of football, it was difficult to believe that Sept. 17 ever happened.

The LeRoy-Ostrander team from seven weeks ago bore little resemblance to the one that showed up Friday for this state-qualifying Section 1, Nine-Man championship.

This new version, it looks like it could win a state championship. For now, it's settled for a section title. The No. 3-seeded Cardinals achieved it in the most forceful of ways, beating top seed, No. 2 ranked and previously unbeaten Lanesboro in virtually every way en route to a dominating 30-6 win.

It marked the second straight game that unranked LeRoy-Ostrander had beaten a top-10 team in these section playoffs. The Cardinals knocked off No. 7-ranked Grand Meadow in the semifinals.

With it, they're headed to state for the first time since 2004.

"This is the greatest thing," LeRoy-Ostrander 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive lineman/running back Tanner Olson said. "We've put so much work in in the weight room, it's crazy."

What's likely even crazier is the jump that L-O has made since midseason, especially on defense. Olson, who along with 6-4, 210-pound fellow senior Gavin Sweeney gives the Cardinals a ridiculously stong and athletic tandem up front, says there's no comparison to the defense his team is playing now compared to early in the season.

"The last time we played Lanesboro, our defense wasn't very good," Olson said. "But now, we've set things up a lot better. The last three weeks, we've gotten so much better on defense."

The scoreboard said it all, with Lanesboro — a team that had been averaging 49 points per game — managing just six in this meeting with L-O.

The Burros' lone score happened in the second quarter, with quarterback Seth Semmen scoring on a 10-yard run.

But that was about the longest distance Lanesboro covered all night against this ferocious, strong and fast bunch of Cardinals.

"We only gave up six points to one of the best teams in the state of Minnesota," said L-O coach Trevor Carrier, whose 9-2 team has now avenged its only two losses of the season and done it in back-to-back games. "We thought we were good before because we have a lot of great athletes. But we were missing a lot of assignments earlier in the year and giving up long plays. We stressed all week to not give up big plays. And tonight, there were zero big plays (from Lanesboro)."

If the same approach was stressed to the Burros, not to permit long gainers, it didn't pan out. LeRoy-Ostrander lived off of chunk plays in this championship and got almost all of them from dynamo quarterback Chase Johnson.

Johnson, who had rushed for nearly 2,000 yards entering the game, has now flown past that mark. The 5-6, 165-pound senior did it by taking off three different times, with runs of 72, 53 and 38 yards. All of those sprints, which included stop-and-start moves, stiff arms and dramatic changes of direction, left him in the end zone each time.

Lanesboro "held" Johnson to 108 yards rushing in the teams' first meeting. Friday night, there was no holding back arguably the state's top Nine-Man player. He totaled 248 rushing yards. And though he had just two completions in nine passing attempts, one of them was a dagger — a 38-yard TD pass to Layne Bird to start the game.

"Johnson ran really well," Lanesboro coach James Semmen said. "He ran even better than we expected. And they did a really good job with their tight end, Sweeney, having him come off the edge and block. LeRoy-Ostrander is just an excellent team."

They are also one that's reaped what they've sewn.

"With all of the work we've put in, I'd say we deserve this," Johnson said. "All of that hard work, it sets you up for what you can do late in the season."

LeRoy-Ostrander 30, Lanesboro 6

LeRoy-Ostrander 6-0-12-12—30

Lanesboro 0-6-0-0—6

First quarter

LO — Layne Bird 38 pass from Chase Johnson (run failed), 5:44.

Second quarter

Lan — Seth Semmen 10 run (run failed), 6:30.

Third quarter

LO — Johnson 72 run (run failed), 4:05.

LO -- Johnson 53 run (run failed), 0:00.

Fourth quarter

LO — Johnson 38 run (run failed), 8:08.

LO -- Tanner Olson 11 run (kick failed), 3:09.

TEAM STATISTICS

LO LAN

First downs 10 11

Total net yards 309 213

Rushing yards 269 195

Passing yards 40 18

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 2-9-0 2-7-0

Fumbles lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties yards 1-15 4-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 17-248, Tanner Olson 10-31. Lanesboro — JT Rein 25-131, Hayden Lawstuen 8-38, Seth Semmen 8-16, Mason Howard 2-10.

Passing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 2 completion, 9 attempts, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, for 40 yards. Lanesboro — Semmen 1-3-0-0, for 6 yards; Howard 1-3-0-0, for 12 yards; Rein 0-1-0-0, for 0 yards.

Receiving

LeRoy-Ostrander — Layne Bird 1-38, Tristan Lewiston 1-2. Lanesboro — Lawstuen 1-6, Rein 1-12.