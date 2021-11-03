L-O ready to take second crack at No. 2 ranked Burros
LeRoy-Ostrander pulled off an upset win over Grand Meadow in the Section 1, 9-Man football semifinals. It will look to surprise again on Friday when it plays No. 2-ranked Lanesboro.
LEROY-OSTRANDER vs. LANESBORO
What: Section 1 9-Man championship game
Where: Triton High School, Dodge Center
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: No. 3 seed LeRoy-Ostrander is 8-2, No. 1 seed Lanesboro 10-0.
Last meeting: Lanesboro beat LeRoy-Ostrander 38-27 on Sept. 17 in Lanesboro.
Last game: L-O beat No. 2 seed Grand Meadow 39-34 in Grand Meadow. Lanesboro beat No. 4 seed Southland 45-21 in Lanesboro.
Lanesboro notes: The Burros haven’t had a robust test all season, though their 38-27 win over L-O wasn’t easy, nor was their 28-0 win over Grand Meadow to start the season. ... Lanesboro is one of the biggest Nine-Man teams in the state, with a pack of starters ranging from 210 to 270 pounds. The most dangerous playmakers on the team are likely running back JT Rein and quarterback Seth Semmen. Together, they tore things up last week against Southland, combining almost evenly for 450 yards rushing. ... Against L-O a month ago, Rein had 185 yards rushing and Semmen 83. Semmen also threw for 70 yards that game. ... Lanesboro, which is ranked No. 2 in the state, isn’t just big, it’s fast. Rein was one of the top hurdlers in the state last spring and Semmen has excellent speed, among others. ... Lanesboro is fairly one-dimensional on offense, as it’s ridden its devastating running game. Semmen went into the ninth game of the season having thrown for just 289 yards. ... Rein has 1,816 yards rushing for the season. ... Lanesboro averages 49 points per game and allows 14.4 ppg.
LeRoy-Ostrander coach Trevor Carrier says: “I’m feeling really good about our team right now. We had a (tough) schedule at the beginning of the year, and it allowed us to see our flaws and critique some things. I think we’re clicking right now. One of the things that’s helped is moving Tanner Olson from guard to running back. That’s changed our team and doesn’t allow teams to focus so much on Chase (Johnson). ... The biggest thing with Lanesboro is that they are very aggressive and they put a lot of guys in the box (defensively). And when we are on defense, we have to shut down their run. They run the football so well with their two horses, Semmen and Rein. And they have big guys up front who are road graders for sure.”
Lanesboro coach James Semmen says: “The last time we faced Chase Johnson, he hurt us more with his arm (206 yards passing) than his legs. ... Our advantage over most teams is we are probably bigger than they are. Our center is 210 pounds, our tackles are 270 and 250 and our tight ends are 210 and 195. Plus, our quarterback is big (205) and we have a big fullback (195). ... In our playoff game with Southland, it was kind of fun because it was the first time since Week 3 that we’ve had a game where we’ve (been at all tested). It was fun to play more than 3 1/2 quarters.”
— Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin