L-O ready to take second crack at No. 2 ranked Burros

LEROY-OSTRANDER vs. LANESBORO

What: Section 1 9-Man championship game

Where: Triton High School, Dodge Center

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Records: No. 3 seed LeRoy-Ostrander is 8-2, No. 1 seed Lanesboro 10-0.

Last meeting: Lanesboro beat LeRoy-Ostrander 38-27 on Sept. 17 in Lanesboro.

Last game: L-O beat No. 2 seed Grand Meadow 39-34 in Grand Meadow. Lanesboro beat No. 4 seed Southland 45-21 in Lanesboro.

LeRoy-Ostrander notes: The Cardinals are in the section championship for the first time since 2004. ... L-O is on a five-game winning streak, its last loss on Oct. 1 to Grand Meadow, 44-36. ... The Cardinals are riding high after their impressive 39-34 section semifinal win over the Superlarks. Offensively, almost all of their work came on the ground as the Cardinals completed just one pass. Quarterback Chase Johnson sprinted and powered his way for 264 yards rushing and big running back Tanner Olson had 92 yards rushing. ... Olson has had three straight 100-plus yards rushing games since being moved from the offensive line to running back. Olson is 6-foot-3, 225-pounds. ... In Johnson, the Cardinals have a strong candidate for the state’s Nine-Man Player of the Year. He’s rushed for nearly 1,900 yards this season. ... Senior-heavy L-O scores 45.4 ppg. and allows 18.6. ... Johnson had 108 yards rushing on 12 carries in the last meeting with Lanesboro. He was even better through the air, with 206 yards passing (7-for-18).

Lanesboro notes: The Burros haven’t had a robust test all season, though their 38-27 win over L-O wasn’t easy, nor was their 28-0 win over Grand Meadow to start the season. ... Lanesboro is one of the biggest Nine-Man teams in the state, with a pack of starters ranging from 210 to 270 pounds. The most dangerous playmakers on the team are likely running back JT Rein and quarterback Seth Semmen. Together, they tore things up last week against Southland, combining almost evenly for 450 yards rushing. ... Against L-O a month ago, Rein had 185 yards rushing and Semmen 83. Semmen also threw for 70 yards that game. ... Lanesboro, which is ranked No. 2 in the state, isn’t just big, it’s fast. Rein was one of the top hurdlers in the state last spring and Semmen has excellent speed, among others. ... Lanesboro is fairly one-dimensional on offense, as it’s ridden its devastating running game. Semmen went into the ninth game of the season having thrown for just 289 yards. ... Rein has 1,816 yards rushing for the season. ... Lanesboro averages 49 points per game and allows 14.4 ppg.

LeRoy-Ostrander coach Trevor Carrier says: “I’m feeling really good about our team right now. We had a (tough) schedule at the beginning of the year, and it allowed us to see our flaws and critique some things. I think we’re clicking right now. One of the things that’s helped is moving Tanner Olson from guard to running back. That’s changed our team and doesn’t allow teams to focus so much on Chase (Johnson). ... The biggest thing with Lanesboro is that they are very aggressive and they put a lot of guys in the box (defensively). And when we are on defense, we have to shut down their run. They run the football so well with their two horses, Semmen and Rein. And they have big guys up front who are road graders for sure.”

Lanesboro coach James Semmen says: “The last time we faced Chase Johnson, he hurt us more with his arm (206 yards passing) than his legs. ... Our advantage over most teams is we are probably bigger than they are. Our center is 210 pounds, our tackles are 270 and 250 and our tight ends are 210 and 195. Plus, our quarterback is big (205) and we have a big fullback (195). ... In our playoff game with Southland, it was kind of fun because it was the first time since Week 3 that we’ve had a game where we’ve (been at all tested). It was fun to play more than 3 1/2 quarters.”

— Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin