SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

L-O's Johnson, Sweeney, Olson among eight locals selected All-State in 9-Man football

Southeastern Minnesota was heavily represented on the 9-Man All-State football team, with eight players from Section One on it.

091721-LANESBORO-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FOOTBALL-1511.jpg
LeRoy-Ostrander quarterback Chase Johnson is one of eight southeastern Minnesota players to make the 9-Man All-State football team.
Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 14, 2021 02:39 PM
Share

Southeastern Minnesota dominated the 9-Man All-State football team, with eight of the 24 players chosen from Section One.
State champion LeRoy-Ostrander landed three players on the team, Chase Johnson at quarterback and defensive linemen Gavin Sweeney and Tanner Olson. Section One regular-season champion Lanesboro had running back JT Rein and defensive back Seth Semmen chosen.

From Grand Meadow, running back Dustin Copley made it as did linebacker Taylor Glynn. Linebacker Brendan Kennedy was chosen from Southland.

9-MAN ALL-STATE

(Section One selections)

Offense

ADVERTISEMENT

LeRoy-Ostrander: Chase Johnson, Sr., QB, 5-6, 170. Lanesboro: JT Rein, Sr., RB, 5-10, 175. Grand Meadow: Dustin Copley, Sr., RB, 6-1, 175.

Defense

LeRoy-Ostrander: Gavin Sweeney, Sr., DL, 6-4, 205; Tanner Olson, Sr., DL, 6-3, 225. Grand Meadow: Taylor Glynn, Sr., LB, 6-2, 194. Southland: Brendan Kennedy, Sr., LB, 5-9, 205. Lanesboro: Seth Semmen, Sr., DB, 6-2, 200.

Related Topics: LEROY-OSTRANDERGRAND MEADOWLANESBOROFOOTBALL
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports