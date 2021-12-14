L-O's Johnson, Sweeney, Olson among eight locals selected All-State in 9-Man football
Southeastern Minnesota was heavily represented on the 9-Man All-State football team, with eight players from Section One on it.
State champion LeRoy-Ostrander landed three players on the team, Chase Johnson at quarterback and defensive linemen Gavin Sweeney and Tanner Olson. Section One regular-season champion Lanesboro had running back JT Rein and defensive back Seth Semmen chosen.
From Grand Meadow, running back Dustin Copley made it as did linebacker Taylor Glynn. Linebacker Brendan Kennedy was chosen from Southland.
9-MAN ALL-STATE
(Section One selections)
Offense
LeRoy-Ostrander: Chase Johnson, Sr., QB, 5-6, 170. Lanesboro: JT Rein, Sr., RB, 5-10, 175. Grand Meadow: Dustin Copley, Sr., RB, 6-1, 175.
Defense
LeRoy-Ostrander: Gavin Sweeney, Sr., DL, 6-4, 205; Tanner Olson, Sr., DL, 6-3, 225. Grand Meadow: Taylor Glynn, Sr., LB, 6-2, 194. Southland: Brendan Kennedy, Sr., LB, 5-9, 205. Lanesboro: Seth Semmen, Sr., DB, 6-2, 200.