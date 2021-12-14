L-O's Johnson, Sweeney, Olson among eight locals selected All-State in 9-Man football

Southeastern Minnesota dominated the 9-Man All-State football team, with eight of the 24 players chosen from Section One.

State champion LeRoy-Ostrander landed three players on the team, Chase Johnson at quarterback and defensive linemen Gavin Sweeney and Tanner Olson. Section One regular-season champion Lanesboro had running back JT Rein and defensive back Seth Semmen chosen.

From Grand Meadow, running back Dustin Copley made it as did linebacker Taylor Glynn. Linebacker Brendan Kennedy was chosen from Southland.

9-MAN ALL-STATE

(Section One selections)

Offense

LeRoy-Ostrander: Chase Johnson, Sr., QB, 5-6, 170. Lanesboro: JT Rein, Sr., RB, 5-10, 175. Grand Meadow: Dustin Copley, Sr., RB, 6-1, 175.

Defense

LeRoy-Ostrander: Gavin Sweeney, Sr., DL, 6-4, 205; Tanner Olson, Sr., DL, 6-3, 225. Grand Meadow: Taylor Glynn, Sr., LB, 6-2, 194. Southland: Brendan Kennedy, Sr., LB, 5-9, 205. Lanesboro: Seth Semmen, Sr., DB, 6-2, 200.

