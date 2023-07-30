Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
La Crescent falls in semifinals of Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament

La Crescent falls in state semifinals, will play for third place

By Staff reports
Today at 12:41 AM

ROSEAU — La Crescent Post 595 came up just short of playing for the state championship of the Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament.

Sleepy Eye needed extra innings to take down La Crescent in the state semifinals on Saturday in Roseau. Sleepy Eye scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to pull out a 4-3 victory.

La Crescent now takes on Glenwood-Lowry in the third-place game at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament pairings
The tournament runs from July 28 to July 30.
By  Staff reports

The championship game will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Sleepy Eye taking on Eden Valley-Watkins.

Kale Baker went 2-for-4 with an RBI for La Crescent while Mayes Boyer went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Redhawks state tournament ride ends with narrow loss to St. Michael in quarterfinal round
The Rochester Redhawks closed play in the Division I State American Legion Tournament with a narrow 2-1 loss to St. Michael in the quarterfinals on Saturday to close the season 23-9.
7h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Sleepy Eye went up 3-1 with three runs in the second before La Crescent tied the game with two in the fourth inning. The game remained even until the visitors pushed across the winning run in the ninth.

La Crescent was held to four hits over the nine innings.

Link to full bracket

Sleepy Eye 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3
State semifinals
Sleepy Eye#030#000#001#—#4#6#1
La Crescent-Hokah#100#200#000#—#3#4#2
Sleepy Eye: Austin Uecker 2-for-4 1 RBI; N.Mielke 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; K.Wait 1-for-3, 2 R. Pitchers: M.Anderson 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; W.Nienhaus (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
La Crescent-Hokah: Eli McCool 1 R; Mayes Boyer 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Kale Baker 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Alex Von Arx 1 R; Dusty Grattan 1-for-3. Pitchers: J.Welch 8 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Mayes Boyer (LP) 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
