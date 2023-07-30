La Crescent falls in semifinals of Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament

ROSEAU — La Crescent Post 595 came up just short of playing for the state championship of the Division II State American Legion Baseball Tournament.

Sleepy Eye needed extra innings to take down La Crescent in the state semifinals on Saturday in Roseau. Sleepy Eye scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to pull out a 4-3 victory.

La Crescent now takes on Glenwood-Lowry in the third-place game at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The championship game will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Sleepy Eye taking on Eden Valley-Watkins.

Kale Baker went 2-for-4 with an RBI for La Crescent while Mayes Boyer went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleepy Eye went up 3-1 with three runs in the second before La Crescent tied the game with two in the fourth inning. The game remained even until the visitors pushed across the winning run in the ninth.

La Crescent was held to four hits over the nine innings.

Link to full bracket