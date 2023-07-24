Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
La Crescent heading back to Division II state American Legion baseball tournament

La Crescent rode the pitching of Jack Welch as it beat Caledonia 2-0 in the Division II SE SubState American Legion baseball championship.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:50 PM

LAKE CITY — La Crescent rode a fantastic pitching performance by Jack Welch in beating Caledonia 2-0 in the Division II SE SubState American Legion baseball championship Sunday.

Welch, a 2022 La Crescent graduate who pitched this past year at Luther College, tossed a one-hitter over seven innings en route to the win. He walked just one and struck out one.

Caledonia pitcher Drew Yahnke also excelled. He worked six innings and allowed just six hits and two runs, just one of them earned.

La Crescent picked up single runs in the third and sixth innings.

Brady Grupa, Eli McCool, Mayes Boyer, Mitchell Reining, Kale Baker and Zack Bentzen each had one hit for La Crescent. Reining stroked a double.

Owen Denstad had Caledonia’s only hit, a double.

La Crescent beat Chatfield 9-2 in Saturday’s semifinals and then Caledonia beat Chatfield 4-0 in an elimination that started Saturday but then finished Sunday morning due to rain.

La Crescent’s SubState 1 championship win lands it the Division II American Legion state tournament. The event is July 28-30 in Roseau.

La Crescent 2, Caledonia 0
Caledonia#000#000#0#—#0#1#2
La Crescent#001#001#x#—#2#6#3
Caledonia: Owen Denstad 1-for-2, 1 2B. Pitchers: Drew Yahnke (LP) 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
La Crescent-Hokah: Brady Grupa 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Eli McCool 1-for-3; Mayes Boyer 1-for-2, 1 2B; Mitchell Reining 1-for-2, 1 2B; Kale Baker 1-for-2; Z. Bentzen 1-for-2. Pitchers: Jack Welch 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
