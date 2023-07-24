La Crescent heading back to Division II state American Legion baseball tournament

LAKE CITY — La Crescent rode a fantastic pitching performance by Jack Welch in beating Caledonia 2-0 in the Division II SE SubState American Legion baseball championship Sunday.

Welch, a 2022 La Crescent graduate who pitched this past year at Luther College, tossed a one-hitter over seven innings en route to the win. He walked just one and struck out one.

Caledonia pitcher Drew Yahnke also excelled. He worked six innings and allowed just six hits and two runs, just one of them earned.

La Crescent picked up single runs in the third and sixth innings.

Brady Grupa, Eli McCool, Mayes Boyer, Mitchell Reining, Kale Baker and Zack Bentzen each had one hit for La Crescent. Reining stroked a double.

Owen Denstad had Caledonia’s only hit, a double.

La Crescent beat Chatfield 9-2 in Saturday’s semifinals and then Caledonia beat Chatfield 4-0 in an elimination that started Saturday but then finished Sunday morning due to rain.

La Crescent’s SubState 1 championship win lands it the Division II American Legion state tournament. The event is July 28-30 in Roseau.