La Crescent-Hokah basketball player pleads for respect toward officials

LA CRESCENT — Noah Bjerke-Wieser has put out a plea.

He did it on Facebook following his La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team’s game on Dec. 13 with Fillmore Central.

The Lancers senior captain’s request was aimed at everyone involved in any way with his basketball team and all Lancers sports teams. He was pointing at himself, teammates, coaches and fans.

His request was simple and to the point: Lay off referees at sports events, cut them slack. And ultimately, show them the respect that they deserve.

This was his Facebook post, which also made its way onto Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hello Lancer community, I am Noah Bjerke-Wieser and I would like to talk about our team's basketball game tonight. We all know that there were some controversial calls last night but nothing is going to be perfect. As a captain of the varsity team I would like to come out and say we need to stop yelling at the refs, us as players, and as spectators in the stands. Nobody will ever call a perfect game and everybody makes mistakes. We all get it is frustrating watching and playing in a game where the officiating is not great. But we need to stop. It is hard enough to get officials to ref a varsity game anyway, it doesn’t help when they specifically don’t want to ref for a lacrescent game because they know they will be getting yelled at. I personally would appreciate it if we could change the “la crescent way” and when refs see lacrescent on the schedule they WANT to ref for us because of how great our team and fan base are. As players and spectators we need to let the players play, the officials officiate, and the fans cheer. I know I am not perfect in this too but we need to change. I hope we can all come together as a community and change for the better. Thank you for coming and supporting us but let’s support our team in a positive way.”

Speaking up

It was in that very game, which was played at La Crescent and was ultimately a 62-53 Lancers win against Fillmore Central on Dec. 13, that Bjerke-Wieser at one point took note of a particular fan who’d been yelling at a referee and asked him to stop.

The fan did just that.

“I just asked him to stop doing that, that the referee would get that call right the next time,” Bjerke-Wieser said. “The fan looked at me, nodded his head, and stopped yelling.”

La Crescent-Hokah hasn’t had a home game since. But Bjerke-Wieser took note of the Lancers faithful the next game, in a contest at Rushford-Peterson.

Bjerke-Wieser liked what he saw.

“I felt like things changed a lot,” he said. “I feel like my teammates and our community as a whole have responded really well.”

Despite things having come to a head for him, Bjerke-Wieser also wants to make something clear: He doesn’t regard La Crescent-Hokah fans as historically much different than anyone else’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he just wants better, from everybody.

“It’s never been super bad at our games,” he said. “But I feel like yelling at referees has always been a constant thing. In that Fillmore Central game, it was a little bit louder than normal.”

The La Crescent-Hokah administration and its head boys basketball coach, Ryan Thibodeau, have been completely behind Bjerke-Wieser and his plea.

In fact, La Crescent-Hokah Athletic Director Eriah Hayes and Thibodeau are both incredibly grateful that the senior was strong enough to take a stand.

A referee shortage

Hayes knows how difficult it is to find men and women willing to referee anymore, with so many of them beaten down by the flack they get from fans, players and coaches during games.

So, to have a young person speak out against that kind of derision was well timed.

“It is a state-wide thing — really a nationwide thing — trying to get officials to ref these games,” said Hayes, who assembled a committee of La Crescent-Hokah students in the fall to address the issue of appropriate treatment toward officials, and intends to do it again this winter. “We are lucky enough to have officials for our games. So we are lucky that we can play. We have to start cutting these people slack. They’re doing the best they can on the courts and we have to respect that.”

Thibodeau is holding Bjerke-Wieser up as a shining example. He says that few high school kids would have had the courage to speak out as he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the publicity that this has drawn has been really positive,” Thibodeau said. “Noah is the guy who deserves all of the credit for making himself vulnerable and putting himself out there.”

Thibodeau hopes that Bjerke-Wieser’s words will be a turning point. He intends to let that start with him, as the La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball coach.

“As a coach, you can always do better,” Thibodeau said. “I’ve tried to set the right example. But there is no question that there have been moments where I have crossed the line, where I’ve gotten a little bit riled up. I’m really glad that Noah did what he did. And I think him having done it early in the season set the tone for the entire season.”