Lacrosse results for Monday, May 9, 2022

Owatonna 12, John Marshall 2

Ella Pater and Camilla Hangee each scored for the Rockets. Grace Hansen made 15 saves in goal for JM.

"Tough game for us tonight but we saw a lot of improvement from our first game against Owatonna," JM coach Breanna Bly said. "Our defense worked more cohesively together despite more injuries headed into the game. All but one sub for us tonight on varsity had never played high school lacrosse and for many of them, this season is the first time most of them have held a lacrosse stick. We couldn’t be happier with the progress we’ve seen."