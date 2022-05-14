SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Lacrosse results for Friday, May 13, 2022

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
May 13, 2022 08:41 PM
GIRLS

John Marshall 8, Waconia 7

WACONIA — John Marshall notched its first girls lacrosse win of the season, downing Waconia 8-7 in non-conference action.

Abby Hudsen had four goals and Ella Pater had three in pushing the Rockets to the win.

“It was fun to watch all of their hard work pay off as the team worked together to earn this win,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “Abby Hudsen had four goals, Ella Pater scored three goals and Mallory Neurer scored her first goal of the season. Senior Sadie Dowd led our defense with help from Sharai Liu and Zoe Anderson. The three of them combined for seven caused turnovers.”

John Marshall#3#5#—#8
Waconia#4#3#—#8
John Marshall: Abby Hudsen 4 goals, 3 groundballs; Ella Pater 3 goals, 4 takeaways, 7 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 1 goal, 2 takeaways, 7 groundballs; Luca Neurer 4 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 3 takeaways, 1 groundball; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 12 saves.
Waconia: No stats submitted.

