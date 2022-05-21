SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Lacrosse results for Friday, May 20, 2022

By Staff reports
May 20, 2022 09:09 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 16, John Marshall 1
John Marshall#1#0#—#1
Northfield#5#11#—#16
John Marshall: Ella Pater I goal, 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Abby Hudsen 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Sharai 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Sadie Dowd 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Maddie Widman 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 18 saves.
Northfield: No stats available.

