Lacrosse results for Friday, May 20, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 16, John Marshall 1
John Marshall#1#0#—#1
Northfield#5#11#—#16
John Marshall: Ella Pater I goal, 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Abby Hudsen 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Sharai 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Sadie Dowd 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Maddie Widman 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 18 saves.
Northfield: No stats available.
