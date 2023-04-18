Lacrosse results for Monday, April 17, 2023

GIRLS

Mankato West 16, John Marshall/Lourdes 5

MANAKATO — It wasn’t a win, but John Marshall/Lourdes coach Breanna Bly still came away pleased with what she saw from her team in its season opener.

JM/Lourdes lost 16-5 to Mankato West.

“Even though we lost, our team played well together,” Bly said. “Our defense really stepped up for us. Nya Mabor, Angel Ames and Maddie Widman played well as our low defense. Sharai Liu and Zoe Anderson rounded out our defense. On offense we had great all-around effort. Seniors Mallory Neuer and Abby Hudson each scored a goal.”

Camilla Hangee had a pair of goals for the Rockets and seventh-grader Zulysa Hique had one.

Mankato West 16, John Marshall/Lourdes 5

John Marshall#1#4#—#5

Mankato West#10#6#—#16

John Marshall/Lourdes: Mallory Neurer 1 goal, 2 assists, 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Luca Neurer 3 groundballs; Nya Mabor 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 assist, 2 takeaways; Zoe Anderson 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 2 goals, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Sharai Liu 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Rose Luedtke 3 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 goal, 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Angel Ames 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Maddie Widman 2 takeaways. Goalie: Julia Curran 8 saves; Kylie Logan 3 saves.

Mankato West: No stats submitted.

