Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Monday, April 17, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 9:21 PM

GIRLS

Mankato West 16, John Marshall/Lourdes 5

MANAKATO — It wasn’t a win, but John Marshall/Lourdes coach Breanna Bly still came away pleased with what she saw from her team in its season opener.

JM/Lourdes lost 16-5 to Mankato West.

“Even though we lost, our team played well together,” Bly said. “Our defense really stepped up for us. Nya Mabor, Angel Ames and Maddie Widman played well as our low defense. Sharai Liu and Zoe Anderson rounded out our defense. On offense we had great all-around effort. Seniors Mallory Neuer and Abby Hudson each scored a goal.”

Camilla Hangee had a pair of goals for the Rockets and seventh-grader Zulysa Hique had one.

John Marshall#1#4#—#5
Mankato West#10#6#—#16
John Marshall/Lourdes: Mallory Neurer 1 goal, 2 assists, 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Luca Neurer 3 groundballs; Nya Mabor 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 assist, 2 takeaways; Zoe Anderson 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 2 goals, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Sharai Liu 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Rose Luedtke 3 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 goal, 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Angel Ames 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Maddie Widman 2 takeaways. Goalie: Julia Curran 8 saves; Kylie Logan 3 saves.
Mankato West: No stats submitted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
