Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Monday, April 24, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:15 PM

BOYS

Mayo 14, Northfield 3

ROCHESTER — Reese Ackerman, Lucas Cramer and Nolan Torgerson all scored three goals as Mayo rolled past Northfield 14-3 in Big Nine Conference action.

Ackerman chipped in with a pair of assists while Liam Smith had two goals and two assists.

"We passed really well, kept the pressure on the rides, and stayed out of the penalty box," Mayo coach Adam Gibson said. "Really proud of how things have come along for us in these first four weeks."

Mayo 14, Northfield 3
Northfield#—#3
Mayo#—#14
Northfield: No stats provided.
Mayo: Reese Ackerman 3 goals, 2 assists; Lucas Cramer 3 goals; Max Erickson 1 goal; Tore Papenfuss 1 goal; Liam Smith 2 goals, 2 assists; Dylan Theobald 1 goal, 1 assist; Nolan Torgerson 3 goals, 1 assist.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
