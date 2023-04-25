Lacrosse results for Monday, April 24, 2023

BOYS

Mayo 14, Northfield 3

ROCHESTER — Reese Ackerman, Lucas Cramer and Nolan Torgerson all scored three goals as Mayo rolled past Northfield 14-3 in Big Nine Conference action.

Ackerman chipped in with a pair of assists while Liam Smith had two goals and two assists.

"We passed really well, kept the pressure on the rides, and stayed out of the penalty box," Mayo coach Adam Gibson said. "Really proud of how things have come along for us in these first four weeks."

Mayo 14, Northfield 3

Northfield#—#3

Mayo#—#14

Northfield: No stats provided.

Mayo: Reese Ackerman 3 goals, 2 assists; Lucas Cramer 3 goals; Max Erickson 1 goal; Tore Papenfuss 1 goal; Liam Smith 2 goals, 2 assists; Dylan Theobald 1 goal, 1 assist; Nolan Torgerson 3 goals, 1 assist.