Lacrosse results for Monday, April 24, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:38 PM

Century 18, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Century blew past John Marshall/Lourdes 18-1 in girls lacrosse, scoring 10 goals in the first half.

JM/Lourdes’ lone goal came from Luca Neurer, in the second half. No statistics were submitted for Century.

Rockets coach Breanna Bly felt good about her team despite the result.

“We are excited to see the quick progression of our team,” Bly said. “Tonight was a good game despite the score. I am so proud of the continued effort our players are making. They never give up.”

John Marshall/Lourdes#0#1#—#1
Century#10#8#—#18
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 goal, 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Mallory Neuer 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Rose Luedtke 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Abby Hudson 2 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Maddie Widman 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Nya Mabor 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Angel ames 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 1 groundball. Goalie: Kylie Logan 16 saves.
Century: No stats submitted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
