Lacrosse results for Monday, April 24, 2023

Century 18, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Century blew past John Marshall/Lourdes 18-1 in girls lacrosse, scoring 10 goals in the first half.

JM/Lourdes’ lone goal came from Luca Neurer, in the second half. No statistics were submitted for Century.

Rockets coach Breanna Bly felt good about her team despite the result.

“We are excited to see the quick progression of our team,” Bly said. “Tonight was a good game despite the score. I am so proud of the continued effort our players are making. They never give up.”

John Marshall/Lourdes#0#1#—#1

Century#10#8#—#18

John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 goal, 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Mallory Neuer 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Rose Luedtke 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Abby Hudson 2 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Maddie Widman 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Nya Mabor 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Angel ames 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 1 groundball. Goalie: Kylie Logan 16 saves.

Century: No stats submitted.

