SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 26
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Lacrosse results for Monday, April 25, 2022

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 25, 2022 10:58 PM
Share

GIRLS

Century 15, John Marshall 0

Century scored nine goals in the first half and went on to defeat John Marshall 15-0 in Big Nine Conference girls lacrosse on Monday.

Olivia Morrissey and Katelyn Moe scored four goals each for Century and Morrissey added an assist. Sophie Langsdale chipped in three goals for the Panthers and four other players one goal each.

Abigail Conners had five saves to earn the shutout for Century against the youthful Rockets, who have three starters in their first year of playing lacrosse

Grace Hansen had 14 saves in goal for JM.

Century 15, John Marshall 0
Century#9#6#—#15
John Marshall#0#0#—#0
Century: Alison Austin 3 groundballs; Ella Burchill 1 groundball; Melanie LaDue 1 takeaway; Kristen LaDue 1 takeaway; Jordyn Miller 1 goal; Anna Tauscher 1 goal, 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Allison Anneke 2 assists, 1 takeaway; Sophie Langsdale 3 goals, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Gracie Schefers 1 groundball; Katelyn Moe 4 goals, 2 groundballs; Caitlyn Swartwood 1 goal; Ava Austin 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 groundball; Olivia Morrissey 4 goals, 1 assist, 4 groundballs. Goalie: Abigail Conners 5 saves.
John Marshall: Ella Pater 2 takeaways, 11 groundballs; Luca Neurer 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 5 groundballs; Angel Ames 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Sadie Dowd 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 14 saves.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS LACROSSEGIRLS LACROSSE
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for April 25, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 25, 2022 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Monday, April 25, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
April 25, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
76a304c4c997a530a1587a08b8018485.jpg
Prep
Raiders score big in win over Minneapolis South
The Rochester Raiders hit and scored in droves in an easy adapted softball win over Minneapolis South.
April 25, 2022 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, April 25, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 25, 2022 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports