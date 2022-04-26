Lacrosse results for Monday, April 25, 2022

GIRLS

Century 15, John Marshall 0

Century scored nine goals in the first half and went on to defeat John Marshall 15-0 in Big Nine Conference girls lacrosse on Monday.

Olivia Morrissey and Katelyn Moe scored four goals each for Century and Morrissey added an assist. Sophie Langsdale chipped in three goals for the Panthers and four other players one goal each.

Abigail Conners had five saves to earn the shutout for Century against the youthful Rockets, who have three starters in their first year of playing lacrosse

Grace Hansen had 14 saves in goal for JM.