Monday, May 1

Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Monday, May 1, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 9:57 PM

GIRLS

Northfield 11, John Marshall 7

NORTHFIELD — Camilla Hangee scored five goals during John Marshall's 11-7 loss to Northfield in Big Nine Conference play.

The host Raiders led 8-4 at the half before each team scored three times in the second half.

Luca Neurer and Zulysa Nique added one goal each for the Rockets.

Freshman Julia Curran had 13 saves in goal for JM. Maddie Widman, Nya Mabor, Angel Ames, Zoe Anderson and Sharai Liu had solid games on defense.

Northfield 11, John Marshall 7
John Marshall#4#3#—#7
Northfield#8#3#—#11
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Nya Mabor 3 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 5 goals, 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Sharai Liu 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Abby Hudson 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Adhel Mabor 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Rose Luedtke 2 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Angel Ames 3 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Maddie Widman 3 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Jordan Clark 4 takeaways, 1 groundball. Goalie: Julia Curran 13 saves.
Northfield: No stats provided.

By Staff reports
