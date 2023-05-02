Lacrosse results for Monday, May 1, 2023

GIRLS

Northfield 11, John Marshall 7

NORTHFIELD — Camilla Hangee scored five goals during John Marshall's 11-7 loss to Northfield in Big Nine Conference play.

The host Raiders led 8-4 at the half before each team scored three times in the second half.

Luca Neurer and Zulysa Nique added one goal each for the Rockets.

Freshman Julia Curran had 13 saves in goal for JM. Maddie Widman, Nya Mabor, Angel Ames, Zoe Anderson and Sharai Liu had solid games on defense.