Lacrosse results for Monday, May 16, 2022

GIRLS

Mayo 12, John Marshall 7

Mayo scored seven times in the first half and went on to beat John Marshall 12-7 in girls Big Nine Conference lacrosse.

Ella Pater had four goals for JM. No statistics were available for Mayo.

“Tonight’s game showed great improvement for our team,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “Our offense was led by senior captain Ella Pater with 4 goals, 9 groundballs and 5 caused turnovers.”

Mayo 12, John Marshall 7

Mayo#7#3#—#12

John Marshall#3#4#—#7

Mayo: No stats submitted.

John Marshall: Ella Pater 4 goals, 5 takeaways, 9 groundballs; Luca Neurer 2 goals, 2 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 1 goal, 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 2 takeaways, 7 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 7 saves; Kylie Logan 0 save.