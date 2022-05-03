Lacrosse results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
Grace Hansen had 19 saves for John Marshall, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets lost 14-2 to Northfield in Big Nine Conference action.
JM got single goals from Luca Neurer and Camilia Hangee.
“It was a physical game tonight,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “Northfield’s goalies had a great night in net. Grace Hansen had a strong night in goal for the Rockets.”
Northfield 14, John Marshall 2
Northfield#7#7#—#14
John Marshall#1#1#—#2
Northfield: No stats submitted.
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 1 goal, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 2 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Ella Pater 3 takeaways, 6 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 19 saves.
