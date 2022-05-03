Lacrosse results for Monday, May 2, 2022

Grace Hansen had 19 saves for John Marshall, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets lost 14-2 to Northfield in Big Nine Conference action.

JM got single goals from Luca Neurer and Camilia Hangee.

“It was a physical game tonight,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “Northfield’s goalies had a great night in net. Grace Hansen had a strong night in goal for the Rockets.”