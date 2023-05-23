Lacrosse results for Monday, May 22, 2023

GIRLS

Hastings 15, John Marshall 7

HASTINGS — John Marshall scored six times in the second half but still fell 15-7 to Hastings in non-conference action.

Luca Neurer and Camilla Hangee each had two goals for the Rockets.

Julia Curran recorded 19 saves for JM.

“The teams were well matched,” Rockets coach Breanna Bly said. “Our defense stayed tough despite the heat. We look forward to a rematch next year!”

Hastings 15, John Marshall 7

John Marshall#1#6#—#7

Hastings#8#7#—#15

John Marshall: Luca Neurer 2 goals, 1 takeaway, 7 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 3 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 2 goals, 1 takeaway, 6 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 2 groundballs; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Breanna Baker 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Abby Hudson 2 groundballs; Rose Ludtke 1 goal, 1 takeaway, 5 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 10 groundballs; Angel Ames 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Maddy Widman 2 takeaways, 6 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 1 groundball; Jordan Clark 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Isabella Bazzel 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Anna Rogness 1 groundball. Goalie: Julia Curran 19 saves.

Hastings: No stats provided.