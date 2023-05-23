99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Monday, May 22, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 8:37 PM

GIRLS

Hastings 15, John Marshall 7

HASTINGS — John Marshall scored six times in the second half but still fell 15-7 to Hastings in non-conference action.

Luca Neurer and Camilla Hangee each had two goals for the Rockets.

Julia Curran recorded 19 saves for JM.

“The teams were well matched,” Rockets coach Breanna Bly said. “Our defense stayed tough despite the heat. We look forward to a rematch next year!”

Hastings 15, John Marshall 7
John Marshall#1#6#—#7
Hastings#8#7#—#15
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 2 goals, 1 takeaway, 7 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 3 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 2 goals, 1 takeaway, 6 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 2 groundballs; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Breanna Baker 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Abby Hudson 2 groundballs; Rose Ludtke 1 goal, 1 takeaway, 5 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 10 groundballs; Angel Ames 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Maddy Widman 2 takeaways, 6 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 1 groundball; Jordan Clark 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Isabella Bazzel 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Anna Rogness 1 groundball. Goalie: Julia Curran 19 saves.
Hastings: No stats provided.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Century, Mankato girls lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Century, Mankato West girls lacrosse on May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona softball
Prep
Section 1 softball postseason pairings
May 22, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 22, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Red Wing map.png
Local
Wildland fire burns 3 acres in Red Wing
May 22, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0122.jpg
Local
8 takeaways from a look at Minnesota and Rochester demographic changes
May 22, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
15th Ave NW Structure Fire
Local
Kitchen fire causes $50K in damage to Northwest Rochester home
May 22, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell