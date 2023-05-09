99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Monday, May 9, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 9:38 AM

BOYS

Mayo 18, Century/John Marshall 8

ROCHESTER --- Mayo excelled in nearly ever area and ran off with an 18-8 win over Century/John Marshall in boys lacrosse.

The win upped the Spartans to 5-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 6-1 overall.

"It was a great team win," Mayo coach Adam Gibson said. "We played well in all facets of the game. Tore Papenfuss was electric again with six goals and winning 55 percent of the faceoffs."

Besides Papenfuss' six goals, fellow senior Hayden Enke had three. Lucas Cramer had three goals and five assists and Reese Ackerman had three goals and two assists.

Mayo 18, Century/John Marshall 8
Century/John Marshall#2#3#3#0#—#8
Mayo#6#6#4#2#—#18
Century/John Marshall: No stas submitted.
Mayo: Reese Ackerman 3 goals, 2 assists, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Balint Bedekovics 1 groundball; Lucas Cramer 3 goals, 5 assists, 5 groundballs; Hayden Enke 3 goals, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Max Erickson 1 goal, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Lewis Maier 1 groundball; Blake Olson 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Tore Papenfuss 6 goals, 1 assist, 12 groundballs; Tristan Rudlong 1 groundball; Liam Smith 3 assists, 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Cade Snider 1 groundball; Dylan Theobald 2 goals, 1 takeaway. Goalie: Owen Brock 3 saves.

By Staff reports
