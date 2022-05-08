SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

Lacrosse results for Saturday, April 7, 2022

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 07, 2022 08:41 PM
GIRLS

Century 14, New Prague 6

Alison Austin had two goals and two assists and Sophie Langsdale and Katelyn Moe each had three goals and an assist in Century’s 14-6 win over New Prague.

Century built a 5-4 halftime lead, then tacked on nine more goals after intermission.

Abigail Conners had seven saves in goal for the Panthers.

Century is 5-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 6-2 overall.

New Prague#4#2#—#6
Century#5#9#—#14
New Prague: No stats submitted.
Century: Alison Austin 2 goals, 2 assists; Kristen LaDue 1 goal, 7 groundballs; Sophie Langsdale 3 goals, 1 assist; Katelyn Moe 3 goals, 1 assist; Ava Austin 1 goal; Olivia Morrissey 4 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Abigail Conners 7 saves.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS LACROSSEGIRLS LACROSSE
