Lacrosse results for Saturday, April 7, 2022

GIRLS

Century 14, New Prague 6

Alison Austin had two goals and two assists and Sophie Langsdale and Katelyn Moe each had three goals and an assist in Century’s 14-6 win over New Prague.

Century built a 5-4 halftime lead, then tacked on nine more goals after intermission.

Abigail Conners had seven saves in goal for the Panthers.

Century is 5-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 6-2 overall.

New Prague#4#2#—#6

Century#5#9#—#14

New Prague: No stats submitted.

Century: Alison Austin 2 goals, 2 assists; Kristen LaDue 1 goal, 7 groundballs; Sophie Langsdale 3 goals, 1 assist; Katelyn Moe 3 goals, 1 assist; Ava Austin 1 goal; Olivia Morrissey 4 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Abigail Conners 7 saves.

