SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Lacrosse results for Thursday, April 21, 2022

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 22, 2022 02:38 PM
Share

Mayo 16, Century/John Marshall/Lourdes 4

Mayo was impressive Thursday, romping past Century/John Marshall/Lourdes 16-4.

The Spartans were led by Lucas Cramer, with six goals. Reese Ackerman addd three goals and four assists.

“It was a great game from our entire team,” Mayo coach Adam Gibson said. “Huge improvement from our first game against Owatonna. We competed with discipline and selflessness, and both of those attributed to a great team win.”

Goalie Owen Brock had 11 saves for Mayo. No statistics for Century/JM/Lourdes were submitted.

Mayo 16, Century/John Marshall/Lourdes 4
Century-John Marshall-Lourdes#3#1#—#4
Mayo#6#4#5#1#—#16
Century/John Marshall/Lourdes: No statistics submitted.
Mayo: Nolan Torgerson 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 groundballs; Cade Snider 5 groundballs; Liam Smith 2 goals, 2 assists, 3 groundballs; Tore Papenfuss 2 goals, 1 assist, 10 groundballs; Reese Ackerman 3 goals, 4 assists, 1 groundball; Ian Funk 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Max Erickson 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 groundball; Hayden Enke 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 takeaways; Kellen Crum 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Lucas Cramer 6 goals, 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 5 groundballs. Goalie: Owen Brock 11 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS LACROSSEGIRLS LACROSSE
What to read next
061821-GIRLS-CLASS-A-TRACK-4781.jpg
Prep
GMLOKS sprinting star Reiland gets it done the old-fashioned way
Anika Reiland is a Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostranders/Kingsland/Southland standout in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She's also the clear leader of a team chalk-full of excellent sprinters.
April 22, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
050621-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-LACROSSE-02766.jpg
Prep
Katia Schuler and company have Century lacrosse on the rise
Century's senior captain feels the importance of leaving the Panthers' girls lacrosse program in a better place.
April 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Prep
Track and Field results for Thursday, April 21, 2022
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
April 21, 2022 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Prep
Photos: Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet on April 21, 2022
Byron, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/ Mabel-Canton, Lake City, Pine Island, Stewartville, and Triton schools competed in the Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Stewartville High School.
April 21, 2022 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott