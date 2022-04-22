Lacrosse results for Thursday, April 21, 2022

Mayo 16, Century/John Marshall/Lourdes 4

Mayo was impressive Thursday, romping past Century/John Marshall/Lourdes 16-4.

The Spartans were led by Lucas Cramer, with six goals. Reese Ackerman addd three goals and four assists.

“It was a great game from our entire team,” Mayo coach Adam Gibson said. “Huge improvement from our first game against Owatonna. We competed with discipline and selflessness, and both of those attributed to a great team win.”

Goalie Owen Brock had 11 saves for Mayo. No statistics for Century/JM/Lourdes were submitted.

Century-John Marshall-Lourdes#3#1#—#4

Mayo#6#4#5#1#—#16

Century/John Marshall/Lourdes: No statistics submitted.

Mayo: Nolan Torgerson 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 groundballs; Cade Snider 5 groundballs; Liam Smith 2 goals, 2 assists, 3 groundballs; Tore Papenfuss 2 goals, 1 assist, 10 groundballs; Reese Ackerman 3 goals, 4 assists, 1 groundball; Ian Funk 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Max Erickson 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 groundball; Hayden Enke 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 takeaways; Kellen Crum 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Lucas Cramer 6 goals, 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 5 groundballs. Goalie: Owen Brock 11 saves.