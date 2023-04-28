Lacrosse results for Thursday, April 27, 2023

GIRLS

Mayo 19, John Marshall 5

ROCHESTER — Mayo scored 12 times in the first half and seven in the second as it blasted John Marshall/Lourdes 19-5.

There we no Mayo statistics submitted.

JM got three goals from Camilla Hangee and two from Luca Neurer.

“Mayo was tough on offense but our defense really hung in there putting pressure on them,” JM/Lourdes coach Breanna Bly said.

Mayo#12#7#—#19

John Marshall#2#3#—#5

Mayo: No stats submitted.

John Marshall: Luca Neurer 2 goals, 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Nya Mabor 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Zoe Anderson 3 takeaways, 1 groundball; Camilla Hangee 3 goals, 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Rose Luedtke 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Angel Ames 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Maddie Widman 1 takeaway, 1 groundball. Goalie: Kylie Logan 3 saves; Julia Curran 4 saves.