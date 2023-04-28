99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Thursday, April 27, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:45 PM

GIRLS

Mayo 19, John Marshall 5

ROCHESTER — Mayo scored 12 times in the first half and seven in the second as it blasted John Marshall/Lourdes 19-5.

There we no Mayo statistics submitted.

JM got three goals from Camilla Hangee and two from Luca Neurer.

“Mayo was tough on offense but our defense really hung in there putting pressure on them,” JM/Lourdes coach Breanna Bly said.

By Staff reports
