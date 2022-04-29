Lacrosse results for Thursday, April 28, 2022

GIRLS

Mayo 16, John Marshall 6

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, taking an 11-2 halftime lead.

Ella Pater led John Marshall with four goals, while goalie Grace Hansen recorded 18 saves in net for the Rockets.

"Great game tonight," JM coach Breanna Bly said. "Mayo got out to a great start but I was proud of our team for not giving up. Going into the second half our team was down 11-2 but they came out with their heads up and held Mayo to just 5 points and added four more points to the board.

"We are seeing continuous improvement with our young team and look forward to seeing the upward progress during the next few weeks."

John Marshall#2#4#—#6

Mayo#11#5#—#16

John Marshall: Ella Pater 4 goals, 4 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Luca Neurer 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 1 goal, 4 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 1 takeaway, 5 groundballs; Abby Hudsen 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Amelia Payne 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 18 saves.

Mayo: No stats submitted.

Century 19, Mankato West 1

The Panthers had little issue defending their home turf.

Sophie Langsdale recorded five goals, Olivia Morrissey finished with four and Alison Austin tallied three to go along with an assist.

Abigail Conners made 12 saves in net for the Panthers.