Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Thursday, May 11, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 3:12 PM

BOYS

Mayo 17, Northfield 7

NORTHFIELD — Liam Smith scored six goals and had two assists as Mayo maintained its perfect mark in Big Nine Conference play with a 17-7 victory over Northfield.

The Spartans are now a league-best 6-0 in the Big Nine and 7-1 overall.

Eighth-grader Max Erickson had three goals and an assists for the Spartans while Lucas Cramer and Nolan Torgerson had two goals each. Reese Ackerman dished out seven assists and also scored a goal.

Tore Papenfuss helped the Spartans dominate on faceoffs as they had a 88.9% win rate.

"We had a stellar outing from the whole team," Mayo coach Adam Gibson said. "Really proud of this group."

Mayo 17, Northfield 7
Mayo#5#6#2#4#—#17
Northfield#2#2#3#—#7
Mayo: Reese Ackerman 1 goal, 7 assists, 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Balint Bedekovics 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Lucas Cramer 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 groundballs; Hayden Enke 1 groundball; Max Erickson 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Lewis Maier 2 takeaways; Blake Olson 1 goal, 5 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Tore Papenfuss 1 goal, 13 groundballs; Tristan Rudlong 2 groundballs; Liam Smith 6 goals, 2 assists, 1 takeaway, 7 groundballs; Cade Snider 4 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Dylan Theobald 1 goal, 2 groundballs; Nolan Torgerson 2 goals, 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs. Goalie: Owen Brock 3 saves.
Northfield: No stats provided.

