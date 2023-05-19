Lacrosse results for Thursday, May 19, 2023

GIRLS

John Marshall 9, Northfield 8

ROCHESTER — The John Marshall girls lacrosse team made things count in its final home game of the season on Thursday.

The Rockets used five goals from Luca Neurer to edge past Northfield 9-8 in Big Nine Conference action. Camilla Hangee added four goals, including the game-winner in overtime.

It was JM’s first win of the season.

“Our defense played tough to the end led by seniors Maddie Widman, Zoe Anderson, Sharai Liu, Jordan Clark and Angel Ames,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “As a coach, you always want your players to play their very best. It has been a bitter-sweet season for us, with the majority of our girls being new to the sport and losing, sometimes against teams that run the score up to position themselves for better rankings for sections. The sweet part is that our team has worked hard to help each other build skills and new relationships that will last a lifetime. I am so happy that their hard work has resulted in their first win of the season.”

Rockets goalie Julia Curran totaled 11 saves.

