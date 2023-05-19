99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Thursday, May 19, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 8:06 AM

GIRLS

John Marshall 9, Northfield 8

ROCHESTER — The John Marshall girls lacrosse team made things count in its final home game of the season on Thursday.

The Rockets used five goals from Luca Neurer to edge past Northfield 9-8 in Big Nine Conference action. Camilla Hangee added four goals, including the game-winner in overtime.

It was JM’s first win of the season.

“Our defense played tough to the end led by seniors Maddie Widman, Zoe Anderson, Sharai Liu, Jordan Clark and Angel Ames,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “As a coach, you always want your players to play their very best. It has been a bitter-sweet season for us, with the majority of our girls being new to the sport and losing, sometimes against teams that run the score up to position themselves for better rankings for sections. The sweet part is that our team has worked hard to help each other build skills and new relationships that will last a lifetime. I am so happy that their hard work has resulted in their first win of the season.”

Rockets goalie Julia Curran totaled 11 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall 9, Northfield 8
Northfield#3#5#1#—#8
John Marshall#4#4#0#—#9
Northfield: No stats provided.
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 5 goals, 1 takeaway, 6 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Mallory Neurer 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 4 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 4 goals, 1 takeaway, 9 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Sharai Liu 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Abby Hudson 1 takeaway, 7 groundballs; Rose Ludtke 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 1 takeaway, 6 groundballs; Angel Ames 4 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Maddy Widman 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs. Goalie: Julia Curran 11 saves.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
05-16 Jesse high jump for PB.jpg
Prep
Pine Island track and field athlete Jesse Olson is his team's Renaissance man
May 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Randolph softball.jpg
Prep
Surrounded by their 'sea of orange,’ experienced Randolph seeking state softball title
May 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Rochester Raiders fall in regular-season finale; Hansen named Adapted Athlete of the Year
May 18, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


RPD - ROBBERY.png
Local
Money taken in armed robbery at Chipotle in Northwest Rochester
May 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
MALINSKI.01.jpeg
Sports
Captain Jack: How Austin Bruins defenseman Malinski made a big impact in a short time
May 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Hochs.jpg
Business
Hoch Orchard & Gardens enters the initial stage of farm transition
May 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, John Marshall baseball on May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott