Lacrosse results for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Mankato West 6, John Marshall 4

ROCHESTER — The Rockets battled hard, but ultimately fell to the Scarlets.

Zulysa Nique netted all four goals for JM, which continues to get better each game.

"Tonight was a great game against Mankato," coach Breanna Bly said. "They always come out tough and we were ready to play at home. Another loss is tough but our team is improving every game. I am so proud of how hard our players are working and coming together as a team. Our defense was solid and our offense worked the ball around well. Our goalies worked hard for us."

Mankato West#3#3#—#6

John Marshall#2#4#—#4

John Marshall: Luca Neurer 5 groundballs; Nya Mabor 2 takeaways, 7 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 4 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 4 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 3 groundballs; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Breanna Baker 3 groundballs; Abby Hudson 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Adhel Mabor 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Rose Ludtke 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 4 goals, 2 takeaways, 10 groundballs; Angel Ames 4 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Maddy Widman 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 3 groundballs; Jordan Clark 2 takeaways, 5 groundballs. Goalie: Kylie Logan 3 saves; Julia Curran 11 saves.