Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Thursday, May 4, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
May 04, 2023 at 11:04 PM

Mankato West 6, John Marshall 4

ROCHESTER — The Rockets battled hard, but ultimately fell to the Scarlets.

Zulysa Nique netted all four goals for JM, which continues to get better each game.

"Tonight was a great game against Mankato," coach Breanna Bly said. "They always come out tough and we were ready to play at home. Another loss is tough but our team is improving every game. I am so proud of how hard our players are working and coming together as a team. Our defense was solid and our offense worked the ball around well. Our goalies worked hard for us."

Mankato West 6, John Marshall 4
Mankato West#3#3#—#6
John Marshall#2#4#—#4
Mankato West:
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 5 groundballs; Nya Mabor 2 takeaways, 7 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 4 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 4 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 3 groundballs; Sharai Liu 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Breanna Baker 3 groundballs; Abby Hudson 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Adhel Mabor 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Rose Ludtke 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 4 goals, 2 takeaways, 10 groundballs; Angel Ames 4 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Maddy Widman 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 3 groundballs; Jordan Clark 2 takeaways, 5 groundballs. Goalie: Kylie Logan 3 saves; Julia Curran 11 saves.

John Marshall Lacrosse
Prep
John Marshall girls lacrosse team continues to make a difference despite uncertain future
The Rockets have a number of first- and second-year players who are playing an organized sport for the first time. It's left them with an uphill battle, but one they have taken in stride.
May 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_8837.JPG
Local
Community partners gather to pray for people's needs in Rochester
May 04, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Street Mural Painting
Photos: Slatterly Park street mural gets new life on May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Section 1AAA track championships
Prep
Track and field: Section 1AAA girls honor roll
May 04, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Nelson section champion.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Section 1AAA boys honor roll
May 04, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff