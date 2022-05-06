Lacrosse results for Thursday, May 5, 2022

Mankato West 13, John Marshall 1

MANKATO — The Rockets continue to make strides but came up on the short end against Mankato.

Ella Pater scored and Grace Hansen finished with 13 saves in goal for the Rockets.

"Our team continues to play hard and improve," coach Breanna Bly said. "We played a tough game against a good Mankato team. We had several key players not able to participate in the game which resulted in us having to play five first year players on varsity. They contributed greatly to the over all team effort. Sharai Lei and Angel Ames along with Zoe Anderson, Nya Mabor and Amelia Payne stepped up on defense when we needed them."