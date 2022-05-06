SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

Lacrosse results for Thursday, May 5, 2022

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 05, 2022 10:43 PM
Mankato West 13, John Marshall 1

MANKATO — The Rockets continue to make strides but came up on the short end against Mankato.

Ella Pater scored and Grace Hansen finished with 13 saves in goal for the Rockets.

"Our team continues to play hard and improve," coach Breanna Bly said. "We played a tough game against a good Mankato team. We had several key players not able to participate in the game which resulted in us having to play five first year players on varsity. They contributed greatly to the over all team effort. Sharai Lei and Angel Ames along with Zoe Anderson, Nya Mabor and Amelia Payne stepped up on defense when we needed them."

John Marshall#0#1#—#1
Mankato West#9#4#—#13
John Marshall: Ella Pater 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Sharai Lei 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Angel Ames 3 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Luca Neurer 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Nya Mabor 4 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Rose Luedtke 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs. Goalie: Grace Hansen 13 saves.
Mankato West: No stats available.

