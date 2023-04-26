Lacrosse results for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Mayo 17, Academy of Holy Angels 3

Tore Papenfuss netted five goals, while Liam Smith scored four goals himself to go along with a pair of assists in Mayo's win.

Nolan Togerson had four assists, while Lucas Cramer assisted on four goals, in addition to three goals.

"Great team win against the Academy of Holy Angels tonight,"coach Adam Gibson said. "All phases of the game did their job and we were able to great some great looks on the cage. At 3-1 we are excited to get back to some Big 9 conference matchups next week."