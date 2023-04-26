99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
April 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM

Mayo 17, Academy of Holy Angels 3

Tore Papenfuss netted five goals, while Liam Smith scored four goals himself to go along with a pair of assists in Mayo's win.

Nolan Togerson had four assists, while Lucas Cramer assisted on four goals, in addition to three goals.

"Great team win against the Academy of Holy Angels tonight,"coach Adam Gibson said. "All phases of the game did their job and we were able to great some great looks on the cage. At 3-1 we are excited to get back to some Big 9 conference matchups next week."

Mayo: Reese Ackerman 1 goal; Lucas Cramer 3 goals, 4 assists; Max Erickson 1 goal; Max Gargollo 1 goal; Tore Papenfuss 5 goals; Liam Smith 4 goals, 2 assists; Dylan Theobald 2 goals, 1 assist; Nolan Torgerson 4 assists. Goalie:
Academy of Holy Angels: No stats available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
