Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 9:46 AM

GIRLS

SECTION ONE, FIRST ROUND

Mayo 17, John Marshall 12

ROCHESTER — Mayo escaped with a 17-12 win over John Marshall in the first round of the Section One girls lacrosse tournament at Mayo.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the teams trading leads several times.

No statistics were available from Mayo.

JM was paced by Luca Neurer with five goals. Mallory Neurer, Camilla Hangee and Zulysa Nique had two goals apiece. JM goalie Julia Curran had 18 saves

Rockets coach Breanna Bly came away pleased with her team.

“What a great game to end our season on,” Bly said. “As coaches, we couldn’t be happy with the hard work and progression our team gave us this year. Every game these athletes gave their all and never gave up! With two thirds (of their roster) being new players, their tenacity and their mindset of never giving up resulted in one of the most memorable and rewarding season for all of us. We will miss our seniors, and we can’t wait to see what next year brings.”

John Marshall#5#7#—#12
Mayo#8#9#—#17
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 5 goals, 1 takeaway, 5 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Mallory Neurer 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 5 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 2 goals, 1 assist, 3 groundballs; Sharai Liu 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Abby Hudson 2 groundballs; Rose Ludtke 1 goal, 2 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 2 goals, 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 5 groundballs; Angel Ames 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Maddy Widman 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Jordan Clark 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs. Goalie: Julia Curran 18 saves.
Mayo: No stats submitted.

