99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 12:55 AM

Century 13, John Marshall 4

ROCHESTER — Century pulled away in the second half to defeat John Marshall 13-4 in Big Nine Conference play.

The Panthers held a slim 4-2 lead at the half before outscoring JM 9-2 in the second half.

Camilla Hangee scored three goals and Luca Neurer chipped in one for JM. Freshman goalie Julia Curran had 10 saves.

Century 13, John Marshall 4
Century#4#9#—#13
John Marshall#2#2#—#4
Century: No stats provided.
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 9 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 5 takeaways, 16 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 3 goals, 1 takeaway, 7 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Sharai Liu 4 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Breanna Baker 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Abby Hudson 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Adhel Mabor 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Rose Ludtke 2 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 2 takeaways, 9 groundballs; Angel Ames 5 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Maddy Widman 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs. Goalies: Kylie Logan 1 save; Julia Curran 10 saves.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
May 09, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Westerman pitches Rochester Raiders to victory in adapted softball
May 09, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
May 09, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo Clinic
Business
What would a $4 billion Mayo Clinic investment in Minnesota look like?
May 09, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Scott Olson.jpg
Local
Winona State University President Scott Olson named new chancellor of Minnesota State
May 09, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Mayo Clinic's Number One
Local
What are the two bills opposed by Mayo Clinic?
May 09, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Amber Rose French Farley
Local
Rochester woman did whippets before crash that injured another driver, police say
May 09, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson