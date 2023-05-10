Lacrosse results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Century 13, John Marshall 4

ROCHESTER — Century pulled away in the second half to defeat John Marshall 13-4 in Big Nine Conference play.

The Panthers held a slim 4-2 lead at the half before outscoring JM 9-2 in the second half.

Camilla Hangee scored three goals and Luca Neurer chipped in one for JM. Freshman goalie Julia Curran had 10 saves.