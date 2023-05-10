Lacrosse results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Century 13, John Marshall 4
ROCHESTER — Century pulled away in the second half to defeat John Marshall 13-4 in Big Nine Conference play.
The Panthers held a slim 4-2 lead at the half before outscoring JM 9-2 in the second half.
Camilla Hangee scored three goals and Luca Neurer chipped in one for JM. Freshman goalie Julia Curran had 10 saves.
Century#4#9#—#13
John Marshall#2#2#—#4
Century: No stats provided.
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 9 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 1 takeaway, 2 groundballs; Mallory Neurer 5 takeaways, 16 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 3 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 3 goals, 1 takeaway, 7 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Sharai Liu 4 takeaways, 4 groundballs; Breanna Baker 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Abby Hudson 1 takeaway, 3 groundballs; Adhel Mabor 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Rose Ludtke 2 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 2 takeaways, 9 groundballs; Angel Ames 5 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Maddy Widman 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 2 takeaways, 3 groundballs. Goalies: Kylie Logan 1 save; Julia Curran 10 saves.
