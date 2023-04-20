Lacrosse results for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Farmington 9, Mayo 6

ROCHESTER — The Spartans hung tough with the top-10 ranked Tigers, leading by one with 6 minutes left, before falling late.

Tore Papenfuss scored a hat trick for Mayo, which also received goals from Lucas Cramer, Liam Smith and Dylan Theobald.

"Farmington is a tough opponent ranked in the top 10 and our boys proved we can hang with anyone out there," coach Adam Gibson said. "Super proud of our effort and I know we will continue to get better all year."