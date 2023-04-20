99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 11:59 AM

Farmington 9, Mayo 6

ROCHESTER — The Spartans hung tough with the top-10 ranked Tigers, leading by one with 6 minutes left, before falling late.

Tore Papenfuss scored a hat trick for Mayo, which also received goals from Lucas Cramer, Liam Smith and Dylan Theobald.

"Farmington is a tough opponent ranked in the top 10 and our boys proved we can hang with anyone out there," coach Adam Gibson said. "Super proud of our effort and I know we will continue to get better all year."

Farmington 9, Mayo 6
Farmington#—#9
Mayo#—#6
Farmington: No stats available.
Mayo: Lucas Cramer 1 goal; Tore Papenfuss 3 goals; Liam Smith 1 goal; Dylan Theobald 1 goal. Goalie:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 20, 2023 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stewartville, Benilde-St. Margaret's School Class AAA girls state basketball championship
Prep
Ryan Liffrig, Class AAA Coach of the Year, is stepping down at Stewartville
April 19, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


PROKOP.NA3HL.jpg
Sports
5 things to watch as division champion Austin Bruins open NAHL playoffs
April 20, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Structure fire graphic logo
Local
3 children stabilized after apartment fire in Cannon Falls
April 20, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Chris Kuball - 1
Business
Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 News at end of May
April 20, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Bone marrow drive 24.JPG
Health
Minnesota groups are closing the equity gap in bone marrow transplants
April 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed