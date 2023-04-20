Lacrosse results for Wednesday, April 19, 2023
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
Farmington 9, Mayo 6
ROCHESTER — The Spartans hung tough with the top-10 ranked Tigers, leading by one with 6 minutes left, before falling late.
Tore Papenfuss scored a hat trick for Mayo, which also received goals from Lucas Cramer, Liam Smith and Dylan Theobald.
"Farmington is a tough opponent ranked in the top 10 and our boys proved we can hang with anyone out there," coach Adam Gibson said. "Super proud of our effort and I know we will continue to get better all year."
Farmington 9, Mayo 6
Farmington#—#9
Mayo#—#6
Farmington: No stats available.
Mayo: Lucas Cramer 1 goal; Tore Papenfuss 3 goals; Liam Smith 1 goal; Dylan Theobald 1 goal. Goalie:
ADVERTISEMENT