Lacrosse results for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:11 PM

GIRLS

Owatonna 20, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — John Marshall was no match for Owatonna, losing 20-1 in the Big Nine Conference lacrosse match.

The Huskies scored 10 goals in the first half and 10 more in the second.

“It was a tough night,” JM coach Breanna Bly said. “Our team gave it their best effort; which is all we can ask of them as coaches. It has been amazing to watch the majority of our players go from never having held a stick to catching and passing as well as they are. So many of our new players have had to step up and play varsity and they have done a great job for our team.”

Zulysa Nique had the Rockets' lone goal, scoring in the second half.

Owatonna#10#10#—#20
John Marshall#0#1#—#1
Owatonna: No stats submitted.
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Nya Mabor 1 groundball; Mallory Neurer 2 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 6 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 2 groundballs; Abby Hudson 2 groundballs; Isabella Bazzel 3 takeaways; Adhel Mabor 1 takeaway; Rose Ludtke 1 groundball; Zulysa Nique 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Angel Ames 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; Jordan Clark 3 takeaways, 1 groundball; Maddy Widman 2 takeaways, 1 groundball; CeCe Halleck 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs. Goalie: Kylie Logan 2 saves; Julia Curran 9 saves.

