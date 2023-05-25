Lacrosse results for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

GIRLS

Owatonna 11, John Marshall 3

OWATONNA — Owatonna wrapped up a perfect 10-0 Big Nine Conference season with an 11-3 victory over John Marshall in the regular-season finale.

"We came into the game setting personal goals for tonight knowing we were going up against a great Owatonna team," JM coach Breanna Bly said. "(The) defense played hard with their usual determination and offense tried hard to slow it down and take good shots on goal. We ended our season on a high note, meeting personal and team goals, playing all of our seniors and our JV players."

Owatonna (10-2 overall) led 6-1 at the half.

Camilla Hangee had two goals and an assist for JM while Luca Neurer notched one goal. Julia Curran recorded 14 saves.

The Rockets finish the regular season 1-12, 1-9 in the Big Nine.

ADVERTISEMENT