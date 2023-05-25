99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 10:45 PM

GIRLS

Owatonna 11, John Marshall 3

OWATONNA — Owatonna wrapped up a perfect 10-0 Big Nine Conference season with an 11-3 victory over John Marshall in the regular-season finale.

"We came into the game setting personal goals for tonight knowing we were going up against a great Owatonna team," JM coach Breanna Bly said. "(The) defense played hard with their usual determination and offense tried hard to slow it down and take good shots on goal. We ended our season on a high note, meeting personal and team goals, playing all of our seniors and our JV players."

Owatonna (10-2 overall) led 6-1 at the half.

Camilla Hangee had two goals and an assist for JM while Luca Neurer notched one goal. Julia Curran recorded 14 saves.

The Rockets finish the regular season 1-12, 1-9 in the Big Nine.

Owatonna 11, John Marshall 3
John Marshall#1#2#—#3
Owatonna#6#5#—#11
John Marshall: Luca Neurer 1 goal, 3 takeaways, 6 groundballs; AJ Fohrman 2 takeaways, 2 groundballs; Zoe Anderson 8 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Camilla Hangee 2 goals, 1 assist, 1 takeaway, 4 groundballs; Jenna Sprow 1 groundball; Sharai Liu 4 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Abby Hudson 1 takeaway, 1 groundball; Adhel Mabor 1 takeaway; Rose Ludtke 3 takeaways, 3 groundballs; Zulysa Nique 4 takeaways, 5 groundballs; Angel Ames 6 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Maddy Widman 6 takeaways, 3 groundballs; CeCe Halleck 2 takeaways, 5 groundballs. Goalie: Julia Curran 14 saves.
Owatonna: No stats provided.

