Sports Prep

Lacrosse results for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A scoreboard of lacrosse games.

Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
May 31, 2023 at 11:41 PM

BOYS

Mayo 18, Northfield 5

ROCHESTER — Third-seed Mayo won its fifth straight game as the Spartans defeated No. 6 Northfield 18-5 in the Section One quarterfinals.

"We are playing our best lacrosse of the season during sections," Mayo coach Adam Gibson said. "The passing, catching, and teamwork is the best we have seen here is a while."

Tore Papenfuss led Mayo with five goals and he also won 21 of 24 faceoffs. Max Erickson and Dylan Theobald scored four goals each while Lucas Cramer tallied three goals and dished out three assists.

"The team continues to dominate all facets of the game," Gibson said.

Mayo (12-2) has reached the section semifinals for the first time since 2013. The Spartans will play at No. 2 Farmington in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Mayo 18, Northfield 5
Northfield#—#5
Mayo#—#18
Northfield: No stats provided.
Mayo: Reese Ackerman 3 assists; Lucas Cramer 3 goals, 3 assists; Michael Engman 1 assist; Max Erickson 4 goals, 1 assist; Tore Papenfuss 5 goals; Liam Smith 2 goals, 2 assists; Dylan Theobald 4 goals; Nolan Torgerson 2 assists. Goalie: Not provided.

